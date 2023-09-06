What happened to Travis Kelce? Star TE's injury leaves Chiefs reeling

The Kansas City Chiefs experienced a huge setback when standout tight end Travis Kelce was injured during a recent practice session. Kelce has been a key component of the Chiefs' attack, and his absence will have a huge impact on the team's success. Let's get into the specifics and ramifications of Kelce's injury.

Travis Kelce’s Injury

Travis Kelce landed awkwardly after making a leaping catch during a normal drill session. He instantly gripped his injured knee and was assisted off the field by the team's trainers. A knee sprain was discovered upon further examination, which may be a catastrophic injury for NFL players. He hyperextended his knee which is known as PCL.

Impact on the Chiefs' Offense

The departure of Travis Kelce would surely leave a void in the Chiefs' offensive game plan. Kelce has regularly played a crucial role in the team's success as one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets. The tight end, known for his great route-running abilities and dependable hands, has played an important part in converting key downs and finding the end zone.

Because Kelce's presence is difficult to replace, the Chiefs will have to contemplate other game plans as a result of his absence. Filling Kelce's shoes will most likely fall on backup tight ends Blake Bell and Jody Fortson, who will need to step up and contribute to the offense. However, neither of them is expected to have the same skill set and relationship with Mahomes that Kelce has developed over the years.

ALSO READ: How long does the One Chip Challenge last?Details revealed as US Teen tragically loses life in trend mishap

Potential Timetable for Return

The severity of high knee sprains can vary, making it difficult to anticipate Kelce's return date. High knee sprains, on the other hand, usually necessitate a lengthy period of rest and recovery. While the Chiefs have not provided an official return date, it is logical to expect Kelce to be out for several weeks.

During his absence, the Chiefs' medical staff will focus on giving Kelce the best treatment possible, including physical therapy and exercises to strengthen the damaged area. This will ensure that the tight end recovers completely and avoids any potential setbacks.

Implications for the Chiefs' Season

Travis Kelce's injury is obviously a challenge for the Chiefs as they enter a critical period of the season. Without their star tight end, the offense's ability to make big plays and sustain drives would suffer. Furthermore, Kelce's injury increases the responsibility on the team's wide receivers and running backs to step up and provide additional help to the passing game.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Kelce's injury could force Andy Reid to change his offensive scheme. Reid may need to rely more on the rushing game or design alternate passing strategies to target rival teams without the luxury of having one of the league's greatest tight ends at his disposal.

ALSO READ: In PICS: BCCI president Jay Shah presents 'Golden Ticket' to Amitabh Bachchan for 2023 Cricket World Cup