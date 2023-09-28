What happened to Travis King? US soldier set to be 'expelled' by North Korea

An American official said on Wednesday that Travis King, a U.S. Army private who intentionally crossed the border into North Korea this summer, is now back in American custody. This came just after the isolated East Asian nation announced it would release the soldier. Shortly after North Korea stated Wednesday that it would "expel" the Private 2nd Class after his weeks-long detention, King was handed to US custody in China.

What happened to Travis King?

In July, King visited the Joint Security Area within the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), crossing the military demarcation line that separates South and North Korea. According to representatives of the US military, King entered the country "willfully and without authorization."

According to reports by CNN, One day before he entered North Korea, King, a junior enlisted soldier posted to US Forces Korea, who had been charged with assault in South Korea, was scheduled to return to Fort Bliss, Texas, and face dismissal from the service.

On Wednesday, North Korea said that King "confessed that he illegally entered the DPRK territory because he harbored ill feelings against inhumane treatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. army and was disillusioned about the unequal U.S. society."

There is no physical barrier within the JSA, and a US official had previously said that King tried to enter a North Korean facility after swerving across the boundary but the entrance was barred. He immediately fled to the building's back, where he was quickly bundled into a van and transported away by North Korean security personnel.

King, a cavalry scout who enlisted in the military in January 2021, was released from a South Korean detention center just over a week before the event after serving 50 days of hard labor there.

King was slated to fly to Texas the day before he entered North Korea, where he would have to go through disciplinary measures. However, King exited the airport on his own when Army escorts freed him at a security checkpoint at Incheon International Airport, which is close to Seoul.

He attended a tour of the JSA the following day that he had originally scheduled with a private firm. According to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, it "would not be out of character" for North Korea to use the US soldier as a negotiation chip or propaganda weapon.

