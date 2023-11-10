What happened to Varun Raj Pucha? Murder incident explored as Valparaiso student tragically passes away

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide.

A 29-year-old Indian graduate student from Valparaiso who was fatally stabbed in the head last month while working at Planet Fitness, which is located next to his school, has passed away. Valparaiso University posted on its Facebook page early on Wednesday morning that Varun Raj Pucha who had been stabbed on October 29, was placed on life support, and had now passed away.

The school said in a statement, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Varun Raj Pucha. Our campus community has lost one of its own, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Varun's family and friends as we mourn this devastating loss."

What happened to Varun Raj Pucha?

Varun, a native of Khammam, Telangana enrolled in Valparaiso University's Master of Computer Science program last August and moved to the US state of Indiana. On October 29, inside a gym, a man known only as Jordan Andrade, 24, stabbed him in the head. Following the stabbing, Varun's attacker was taken into custody and is being prosecuted for attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The reason behind the attack is still being looked into by local authorities. According to Varun's cousin, there had been earlier reports that he had a severe neurological disability and could only move one side of his body. Through GoFundMe, the North American Telugu Society had raised $90,000 for Varun's family by Wednesday.

According to Varun's father, the Telangana government and the Telugu Association of North America were making arrangements for bringing back the body, and expect that it would arrive by next Wednesday.

Andrade pleads not guilty

Previously, Andrade entered a not-guilty plea to the accusations of a Level 1 and a Level 3 felony when he appeared before Judge Jeffrey Clymer of Porter Superior Court. The judge imposed a $500,000 cash and $500,000 surety bond on him. The accused, who claimed to be able to post a $300,000 bond, was reportedly considered a flight risk.

