What happened to Vince McMahon? Latest update on the WWE boss as he gets hit by a search warrant

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon received a federal search warrant and a grand jury subpoena last month. McMahon was linked with reports that he had spent millions of dollars to settle a claim of sexual misconduct against him. This warrant comes in after a year SEC had reported that they would look into the matter and investigate both WWE and MCMahon's payments. occurred On Wednesday, the company revealed in a statement that legal actions were taken on July 17.

However, specifics about the subpoena and warrants have not been made public. It is also reported that no charges have been filed against McMahon yet. A statement released by the company read, “

"WWE has cooperated throughout and fully understands and respects the government's need for a complete process" WWE

Latest updates on Vince McMahon's search warrant

As of now, McMahon's medical leave from the professional wrestling organization was confirmed by WWE CEO Nick Khan yesterday. Nearly two weeks after the WWE executive chairman underwent severe spinal surgery, the news of McMahon's leave of absence was made. McMahon's medical leave began on July 21 and the length of his vacation has not yet been officially announced.

In a statement submitted to the SEC on Wednesday, WWE stated that it "has received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents, including from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, concerning the investigation and related subject matters."

WWE's merge with UFC

WWE and UFC, a franchise owned by Endeavour Group, are all set to merge into a new company. The Endeavour Group will own the new company. In April of this year, it was reported that the corporations said the newly created entity was worth about 21 billion dollars. Amidst the current search warrant and subpoena, Vince McMahon will continue in his current role with the new company. The WWE investors would own the remaining 49% of the new firm, with The Endeavour Group owning 51%. Both Endeavour and WWE have agreed that the agreement will be finalized in the second part of this year.

