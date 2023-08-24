What happened to Yevgeny Prigozhin? 5 facts to know about Wagner group boss including his professional life

Prigozhin, whose full name is Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin, is a Russian businessman known to have close ties with the Russian government. According to some reports, Prigozhin’s private plane was shot down by Russian air defenses when he was flying over Tver Region near Moscow with some other senior Wagner leaders. A few Russian social media channels that are associated with Wagner report that some members of the Wagner leadership have also perished with Prigozhin.

According to recent reports, hundreds of Wagner warriors exiled to bases in Belarus have begun to depart the country, some disgruntled with the lower wage levels in that country, others migrating to work in West Africa. The force there decreased by a fifth from over 5,000 people. As former air vice-marshal Sean Bell, now a military expert, said in the aftermath of Wagner's march on Moscow in June, Wagner is nothing without Prigozhin.

Here are 5 key facts to know about Prigozhin:

Background and Business

Prigozhin was born on June 1, 1961, in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), and grew up there. He rose to notoriety as the creator and owner of Concord Catering, which has substantial contracts with the Russian government and runs the catering company that provides meals to the Russian military.

Connection with Putin

Prigozhin is known as "Putin's Chef" because of his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has been identified as one of Putin's top allies, and he is said to have funded a wide range of Russian government programs.

Involvement in Troll Farms

Prigozhin is suspected of being the primary financier of the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a well-known Russian troll farm. The IRA is accused of spreading disinformation, manipulating public opinion, and interfering in elections, notably the 2016 US presidential election.

Indictment by the US Government

A US federal grand jury indicted Prigozhin and several IRA-affiliated organizations in 2018. They were charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud, and identity theft in connection with their operations in the 2016 US election meddling, according to the indictment.

Sanctions and Legal Troubles

Prigozhin has faced sanctions from the United States and the European Union because of his alleged involvement in IRA operations and other activities. In addition, he is wanted by Ukraine for allegedly assisting separatist forces in Eastern Ukraine.