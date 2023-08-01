What happened to Zhanna D’Art? Main reason behind death explored

Russian vegan influencer Zhanna D’Art has tragically passed away at the age of 39 due to starvation. According to reports, malnourishment is the reason why D’Art lost her life. The influencer’s family and friends confirmed the news of her death. D’Art did not complain to her mother about her health, but the influencer's mother reportedly had a 'negative' opinion of her food.

Zhanna D'Art was a popular raw food influencer on social media, and she had millions of followers on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. According to a friend of D'Art, she had only eaten durian—a spiky, mace-like fruit—and the enormous, delicious jackfruit—for the previous seven years.

What was Zhanna D'Art's diet and lifestyle like?

D’Art was completely devoted to a raw vegan diet, which includes consuming unprocessed, minimally prepared meals, mostly consisting of fruits and vegetables. She reportedly consumed mostly regional Southeast Asian fruits, including durian and jackfruit, as seen in her Instagram posts. She not only followed this diet herself but also urged people to solely consume raw foods and posted videos on social media to support her claims.

D'Art, originally from Moscow but living in Sri Lanka, reportedly worried her friends because of her appearance. A friend of D’Art revealed her condition, saying, "A few months ago in Sri Lanka, she already appeared worn out and had swollen legs. She was sent home to receive treatment, but she took off again. I was shocked when I saw her in Phuket, Thailand."

I lived one floor above her and every day I feared finding her lifeless body in the morning. I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn’t have time D'Art's friend

Drawbacks of a raw food diet

According to Healthline, there are drawbacks to a raw food diet, particularly when it is not properly thought out. While this diet can have many health benefits, including weight reduction, improved heart health, and a decreased risk of diabetes, there are also drawbacks. These include vitamin D and calcium deficiency, both of which are necessary for healthy bones. Additionally, this may result in insufficient B12 levels, which, rather ironically, can cause heart disease, anemia, harm to the neurological system, and infertility.

The cause of death will be officially determined by the medical report and death certificate that D'Art's family is awaiting. Many social media users have been heartbroken by the news of Zhanna D'Art's passing. Additionally, it has led many people to caution other vegans against following in her footsteps, as the results might be disastrous.

