What happens at Burning Man? All you need to know about week-long desert festival

The Burning Man is a popular festival that is held in Nevada. It is a temporary city devoted to community, art, self-expression, and independence. A 40-foot-tall effigy of a man is burned before Labour Day to conclude the six-day festival in the Black Rock Desert. Due to a rare hurricane on the west coast, the event was delayed this year. After blocking the sole access route to the location in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, climate activists were struck by a patrol truck driven by a tribal park ranger.

Since Thursday, the parched region has been grappling with significant flooding caused by relentless rainfall. Over the weekend, both the festival's organizers and local authorities closed down the highways, urging all travelers to reverse course and return home.

What happens at the Burning Man festival?

To establish a sort of utopia, tens of thousands of individuals known as Burners move to Nevada. They develop towns, hospitals, airports, and performance venues. Self-expression and the antagonism to corporatism and capitalism are elemental themes of the Burning Man festival.

Attendees trade, barter, and borrow to get what they need instead of using cash. People build a transitory, self-sustaining society that, (theoretically) leaves no waste behind when it is finished. The campsite does have its issues, such as drug usage, arrests, and sexual assaults. To access Black Rock metropolis, the temporary metropolis of Burning Man, a person must have a valid ticket and vehicle permit.

Who started the Burning Man festival?

A small crowd had converged to see the first Burning Man festival in 1986 when two men set fire to an eight-foot-tall human figure on Baker Beach in San Francisco. Burning Man became more popular in the 1990s and relocated to Nevada's Black Rock Desert. The Man, a gigantic sculpture, inspired the name of the yearly event, which was deferred in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 epidemic. The ritual is finished by burning the sculpture.

