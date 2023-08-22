What happens in MrBeast's latest video? Know details as popular clip smashes YouTube record

James Stephen Donaldson aka MrBeast is currently one of the biggest and most popular YouTubers in the world. He not only gains massive views but he is also a YouTuber with the most subscribers. On Sunday, for the third consecutive video, MrBeast broke the record for the most YouTube views in a 24-hour period.

The throne of YouTube has been solidified by MrBeast. With more than 176 million subscribers and hundreds of millions of views in every video, there's no one getting close to his record. The YouTuber spends millions of dollars on each of his videos which get viral. The video which he posted on Saturday was a fun one, in which contestants competed for a 250,000 dollars gold medal, inviting competitors from every single nation.

What was there in MrBeast's latest video?

Jimmy introduces the MrBeast Olympics challenge regulations at the beginning of the video. After disclosing that one contestant from each nation was flown to the United States for the video, Jimmy clarifies that the contestants would participate in five different events: fencing, archery, track, and gymnastics. They will also take part in a penalty kick competition.

After each step, some people will inevitably be removed, and the one left standing will be declared the winner. Following that, five rounds were played, after which a winning country was announced. With 59 million views, the video set a new record. And this is the third time in a row that MrBeast's video has done so. The video certainly wowed his fans who can’t stop praising his ideas and the dedication he puts in his videos.

Recently, MrBeast has started putting out videos every week and recently collaborated with PewDiePie and Sidemen on his second-to-last video. The bulk of his new videos already surpasses the 100 million views threshold and his channel receives a tonne of engagement. With around 475 million views, his most-watched video is a parody of the popular Netflix series Squid Game.

