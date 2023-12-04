What has Will Smith said about I Am Legend 2? Exploring reports amid collaboration with Michael B. Jordan

During an interesting talk at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith, recognized for his multifaceted career spanning music, acting, and producing, revealed tantalizing details about the highly awaited sequel, I Am Legend 2. The actor, who co-stars in this new production alongside Michael B. Jordan, revealed fascinating details about the screenplay, the film's genesis, and the distinctive path the sequel will take, as per Variety.

The alternate ending resurrects Neville's character

In an unexpected surprise, Smith said that I Am Legend 2 will depart from its predecessor's theatrical ending. The first film, released in 2007, ended with Smith's character, Neville, dying. The sequel, however, will be inspired by the alternate ending presented on the DVD release, in which Neville lives. This creative move promises to bring a new viewpoint to the story, providing fans with a new dimension to explore.

A collaborative effort with Michael B. Jordan

Smith stressed his close friendship with co-star Michael B. Jordan, noting that the two are nearing the end of scripting. Smith used the Red Sea Film Festival to convey his delight about the partnership, saying, "I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. We're really close; the script just came in." The dynamic duo's collaboration teases a captivating on-screen connection that fans can't wait to see.

Advertisement

Akiva Goldsman, who skillfully adapted Richard Matheson's novel for the first I Am Legend, is slated to write the sequel, as per Variety. Goldsman's return assures continuity and a thorough comprehension of the source material, laying the groundwork for an engrossing cinematic experience. The script is nearing completion, and fans are excited to see how Goldsman will weave the story into this post-apocalyptic universe.

Looking ahead: Will Smith's vision for the future

Aside from the cinematic disclosures, Smith gave insights into his growing view of his work and goals. Will Smith emphasized the need for knowledge transfer, expressing a wish to become a mentor to the next generation of filmmakers. His interest in teaching filmmaking corresponds with that of Saudi Arabia's emerging film community, where he sees the possibility of global collaboration and the power of narrative to overcome cultural boundaries.

Smith closed the talk with an honest assessment of his recent experiences, including the notorious 2022 Oscars incident, underscoring the necessity of self-awareness and keeping loyal to one's objective. Will Smith is devoted to leaving a lasting impression on the world of entertainment as he navigates the next phase of his remarkable career.

ALSO READ: What is SNL's Five-Timers Club? Exploring the show's exclusive group as Emma Stone becomes a new member