What illness does Mary Lou Retton have? Daughter shares latest update on health condition

Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics Mary Lou Retton is being treated under intensive care in a hospital in Texas for pneumonia. McKenna Kelley, Retton's daughter, revealed her father's health on Tuesday in an Instagram post. Retton, 55, who made history by being the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title, is reportedly "fighting for her life" and is unable to breathe on her own, according to Kelley.

On Retton's behalf, Kelley initiated a fundraising effort to help with medical costs. Retton does not currently have health insurance, according to Kelley. By Tuesday night, the family's USD 50,000 fundraising target had been met.

Who is Mary Lou Retton?

One of the most well-known names in gymnastics in the world is Mary Lou Retton. She created history by becoming the first American to win a gold medal in the individual all-around competition at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Her perfect scores on the floor and vault helped her take out Romania's Ecaterina Szabo by 0.05 points despite having undergone knee surgery just weeks before the Games. Retton also won silver in the vault and the team competition, along with a bronze in the uneven bars and the floor.

Retton's early life

At the age of four, Retton started learning dance and acrobatics. A year later, he started training in gymnastics. She relocated to Houston, Texas, in 1983 to train with Bela Karolyi, who assisted Retton in creating a look that complemented her lean, athletic figure. Retton's groundbreaking technique demonstrated speed, accuracy, and force in contrast to the fluttering, balletic motions then common in floor-event performances, revolutionizing women's gymnastics.

Early in the 1980s, Retton enjoyed success at important domestic and international competitions, becoming the first American to win the combined-events championship at the Chunichi Cup in Japan (1983).

Switch from gymnastics to motivational speaker

Retton changed her career in 1985 after her successful Olympic run. She changed her career from a competitive gymnast to a well-known motivational speaker and television commentator. Her unwavering spirit became an example for others.

Retton's stint in TV shows and films

She was a popular pick for television appearances and ads thanks to her captivating charm. She occasionally took on acting roles, portraying herself in Baywatch and Knots Landing, among other television shows. She also made appearances in the movies Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) and Scrooged (1988). She competed in Dancing with the Stars in 2018.

Retton's accomplishments were further honored in 1997 when she was admitted to the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame. Beyond these accolades, she was a fervent supporter of healthy eating and frequent exercise.

