What is 2008 OS7? NASA reveals images of stadium-sized asteroid that had close encounter with Earth

NASA recently released detailed images of 2008 OS7, a stadium-sized asteroid, shedding light on its close encounter with Earth on February 2, 2024. The images, captured by the agency's Deep Space Network planetary radar, reveal details about the asteroid's size, shape, rotation, and surface features.

A stadium-sized visitor

2008 OS7, a near-Earth object (NEO), orbits the sun every 2.6 years, moving from within Venus' orbit to beyond Mars' orbit. This asteroid, discovered in 2008 by the Catalina Sky Survey and funded by NASA, is of particular interest due to its large size and occasional close approach to Earth.

Despite being labeled "potentially hazardous," scientists assure the public that 2008 OS7 poses no immediate threat and has no expected impact for at least the next 200 years.

During its most recent pass, 2008 OS7 came within 1.8 million miles (2.9 million kilometers) of Earth, roughly 7.5 times the distance between Earth and the moon. This presented a unique opportunity for NASA's Goldstone Solar System Radar, located in California's Mojave Desert, to capture detailed radar images of the asteroid for the first time.

Radar revelations

Radar images revealed surprising information about 2008 OS7. Contrary to previous estimates, the asteroid's diameter was discovered to be smaller, ranging from 500 to 650 feet (150 to 200 meters).

Furthermore, observations revealed a leisurely rotation period of about 29.5 hours. The asteroid's surface is a mix of rounded and angular regions, with notable features including boulders, craters, and even a minor depression.

NASA emphasizes the value of such observations in determining the potential impact risk of NEOs such as 2008 OS7. Precise measurements of the asteroid's distance and velocity help scientists refine its orbital path and predict future motions. This information is critical for developing strategies to deflect or mitigate NEO-related hazards.

Tracking near-Earth objects

This recent encounter is just one of many close encounters between asteroids tracked by NASA. The agency's Asteroid Watch page monitors such celestial bodies and provides updates on their trajectories and sizes. While most asteroids pose no immediate threat, NASA remains vigilant, emphasizing the importance of ongoing monitoring and research to mitigate potential impacts.

Asteroids, remnants of the early solar system, provide valuable information about its formation and evolution. They differ in size, shape, and composition, indicating their diverse origins and histories. While the majority are made of rocks, some contain clays or metals such as nickel and iron. Their irregular shapes and jagged edges set them apart from the more uniform shapes of planets.

