What is a Super Blue Moon? All you need to know about the rare occurrence

This week, skygazers will get the opportunity to see a second full moon in a single month, which hasn't happened in years. The month of August began with a brilliant full moon and a meteor shower. On August 30, a super blue moon will emerge, a phenomenon that won't occur again until 2037.

The ‘blue moon’ would not be blue, in spite of its name; rather, it would have an alluring orange color. The typical frequency of a blue moon, which is also a supermoon, is once every two to three years, according to NASA. While a ‘super blue moon’ can sometimes occur twice in a two-month period, other times, it might happen again only after 20 years.

What is a Super Blue Moon?

The astronomical occurrence when a supermoon or full Moon happens at the same time as perigee, the point in the Moon's orbit when it is closest to Earth, is what is known as a 'blue moon.'

Blue moons are not a very uncommon occurrence in the sky, it is reported that the last Blue Moon was sighted in August 2021. A year normally has 12 lunar cycles, or 354 days, since a lunar phase lasts roughly 29.5 days on average. This implies that a 13th full moon comes in a given year on average every 2.5 years.

When to watch it?

One should observe the moon just after sunset during the hours of dusk to get the best view of the full moon. On August 30, at about 8:37 PM EDT, the Super Blue Moon will be visible. The moon will rise a little bit later for viewers in Europe, giving them a second chance to witness the moon. The moon will rise in London at 8:08 PM BST and in New York at 7:45 PM EDT with the full moon gleaming at 8:37 PM EDT.

How to watch the Super Blue Moon?

As long as the sky is clear, you may see the super blue moon from anywhere in the world. Binoculars may be able to assist you in finding some great wide-angle optics for taking in bigger sections of the lunar surface if you want to observe the full moon more closely. Although a super blue moon seems blue, it is actually dazzling. Super blue full moons are 14% larger and 16% brighter than typical full moons. If you miss Wednesday's super blue moon, you'll have to wait until January 2037, with another one occurring in March 2037, to see the next one.

