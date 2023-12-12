What is A$AP Rocky accused of? Exploring his trial details amid partner Rihanna's reported confidence

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to guns, weapons, and assault.

Rapper A$AP, Rihanna's romantic partner and father of her two sons, was ordered on November 21 to appear in court in Los Angeles on two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon.

What is rapper A$AP Rocky accused of?

The 35-year-old Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is charged with pointing a gun at Terell Ephron, a fellow hip-hop artist and friend, during a heated argument and then firing twice in Ephron's direction during a second altercation. On November 6, 2021, both of these events took place. According to the prosecution, Ephron was shot but only slightly hurt.

According to a representative for the District Attorney's Office, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge M.L. Villar had decided that prosecutors had enough evidence to move forward with a trial on both counts of assault, including claims that Rocky had used a firearm personally during the relevant incidents.

The musician, who was born in Harlem and is currently out on bond, entered a not-guilty plea. Using a variety of surveillance videos and testimony that the defense claimed was inconclusive, his attorney, Joe Tacopina, contended in court that the prosecution had not provided enough evidence to support their claim that a shooting had taken place.

Rihanna stays strong as A$AP trial nears

Rihanna is going through a difficult period while rapper ASAP Rocky, her partner, is on trial for assault charges. She is doing her best to maintain her calm despite worries that her partner and baby daddy could get nearly ten-year prison sentences.

The founder of Fenty Beauty is now frightened of what might happen, as rumors state that the 35-year-old rapper will go on trial after prosecutors in his ongoing case revealed never-before-seen surveillance presented by his former friend A$AP Relli.She is doing everything in her power to support his innocence because she "totally believes he is innocent." RiRi will "stand by him 100 percent," the insider said.

