What is Adin Ross addicted to? Star streamer opens up on issues with 'Lean' and alcohol

Adin Ross swiftly ascended to popularity, ranking among the top streamers worldwide. The streaming celebrity left Twitch earlier this year after receiving a lifetime ban. After signing solely with the new Stake-backed Kick, he has since occupied the throne as the platform's ruler with the biggest number of followers.

Ross has a huge online fan base, with about 700,000 followers on Kick even after joining the platform earlier this year. Ross has nearly 4 million subscribers on YouTube. The streamer has been open and honest about his battles with ‘addiction’ with fans over the years. In 2019, he swore off marijuana. Subsequently, he made a promise to lead a sober lifestyle, quitting alcohol, and even being celibate.

Ross reveals his addiction to 'Lean' drinking

Ross's journey hasn't always been explicit. Ross said in January 2023 that he fumbled during a weekend of drinking. When Ross broke his abstinence once more in September, he apologized to the audience and said he would change over the following month.

During his stream, Ross said, “I picked up a pint, straight up, and I poured up and I shouldn’t have done that and I did that back-to-back days. I fell down again and I let addiction get to me. But on stream today I would like to pour out the rest of my drinks." Ross also disclosed that he had significantly put on weight over the previous four days as a result of binge drinking and lean drinking.

Ross resumed to address the stream, saying that he didn't want sympathy and was resolved to go back on track and "transform" himself within the next month. He swore off junk food, booze, and cigarettes, all of which he acknowledged being addicted to. Ross further added, “I understand what that s*** could do, it’s not worth it… I have got to be better for you guys and I have got to be better for myself.”

What is 'Lean' drinking?

Lean is a recreational drug made by combining soda and sweets with prescription-strength cough medication containing codeine and promethazine. It can cause pleasant feelings of pleasure and relaxation, but it is also a sedative with negative side effects. Addiction, respiratory depression, liver damage, and even death can result from prolonged usage.

