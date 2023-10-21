What is Andrea Giambruno known for? A closer look at Giorgia Meloni's former partner's controversial actions

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made headlines on Friday by publicly announcing a separation from her partner, television journalist Andrea Giambruno. The split comes in the wake of mounting criticism directed at Giambruno for his recent sexist comments and it coincides with Meloni's first anniversary in office leading a right-wing coalition government.

End of a decade-long relationship

In a statement posted on her social media accounts, Prime Minister Meloni confirmed the end of her nearly 10-year relationship with Giambruno, as reported in the New York Post . She expressed that their paths had diverged over time, prompting this significant decision. Despite the personal challenges, Meloni asserted that she would remain focused on her duties as the leader of Italy and wouldn't allow her private life to affect her public responsibilities.

Andrea Giambruno's ‘drunk’ remark

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's partner, Andrea Giambruno, has ignited controversy with his recent remarks, suggesting that women can protect themselves from sexual assault by avoiding excessive alcohol consumption.

Speaking on the right-leaning channel Rete 4 in the wake of high-profile gang rape cases near Naples and Palermo, Giambruno asserted, "If you go dancing, you are fully entitled to get drunk... but if you avoid getting drunk and losing consciousness, perhaps you'd also avoid getting into trouble because then you'll find the wolf."

Controversy surrounding Andrea Giambruno

Andrea Giambruno, a 42-year-old television presenter known for his role in a news program broadcasted by Mediaset, has faced criticism in recent weeks. A satirical current affairs television show aired off-air video excerpts from Giambruno's program, which displayed him using vulgar language, making inappropriate gestures, and appearing to make advances towards a female colleague. These revelations have stirred public outrage and intensified scrutiny of Giambruno's conduct.

Furthermore, earlier in the year, Giambruno was widely criticized for comments perceived as victim-blaming in the context of a high-profile gang rape case. The remarks were widely condemned as chauvinistic and insensitive by various quarters, including members of the opposition Democratic Party.

Meloni's stance on the controversy

Despite the intense media attention and the controversy surrounding her partner, Giorgia Meloni has been steadfast in her refusal to be held responsible for Giambruno's actions. In the past, she stated that she should not be judged based on his remarks and that she would not answer questions about his behavior in the future.

As the Italian Prime Minister marks her first year in office, the situation presents both personal and professional challenges. Meloni is celebrated for leading a right-wing coalition government that emphasizes traditional family values as a cornerstone of its policy agenda. Her separation from Giambruno adds a layer of complexity to an already demanding political role, and the scrutiny of her personal life is unlikely to diminish in the coming days.

The developments surrounding Giorgia Meloni and Andrea Giambruno have placed Italy's political landscape and media culture in the spotlight, underscoring the significance of leaders' personal lives in the public eye.

