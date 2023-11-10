What is Apple's latest urgent iPhone update? Exploring reasons behind tech giant's new amendment

Following complaints of issues with virtual payments and usage relating to cars, Apple recently issued a vital update for the iPhone 15s, the company's most recent smartphone. According to a report by Verge, a number of BMW customers said that when their iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max were wirelessly charged in their car, near-field communication (NFC) capabilities like Apple Pay broke.

Several significant bug updates for Apple's most recent iPhone operating system, iOS 17.1.1, have been released. A weather symbol lock screen malfunction and issues with wireless charging in some autos are fixed with the update.

ALSO READ: What is the story behind 'I peeled my orange' trend on TikTok? New fad leaves people sobbing

What issues does Apple's latest urgent iPhone update resolve?

A few weeks had passed since the first major update following the September debut of iOS 17, iOS 17.1 when this update was released. While iOS 17.1.1 doesn't include many significant new features, it does address a number of critical problems in the system.

One of the problems that this update fixes is the possibility that after wireless charging in some cars, iPhone 15 models may lose access to services like Apple Pay and other NFC functions.

One bug that was causing the Weather Lock Screen Widget to display snow incorrectly has been fixed in iOS 17.1.1. Some believe that iOS 17.1.1, although not included in the official release notes, may address the Wi-Fi problems that customers have had since iOS 17 and a fault that caused some iPhones to shut down unexpectedly overnight.

How can I get iOS 17.1.1 updated?

Ensure that your iPhone is running iOS 17 and that it is compatible. Then, access the settings on your iPhone. After selecting General, select Software Update. Just hit the "Download and Install" button. Make sure you have a strong internet connection and that your battery is at least 50% to 60% before you begin.

ALSO READ: Why did Omegle shut down? Exploring potential reason as video chat site pulls the plug