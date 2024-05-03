What is Asteroid Selam? NASA's Lucy discovers cosmic toddler

NASA's Lucy spacecraft discovered a celestial toddler named Selam orbiting the near-Earth asteroid Dinkinesh, as per Space.com. This cosmic discovery questions our understanding of asteroid dynamics and sheds light on the early stages of our solar system's formation.

What is Asteroid Selam?

Selam, named after the Ethiopian words for "hello" and "peace," could be younger than previously thought. This asteroid, which orbits Dinkinesh, is thought to have separated from its larger companion only 2 to 3 million years ago. By solar system standards, Selam is a cosmic toddler, much younger than Lucy's namesake, the 3.2-million-year-old Australopithecus afarensis discovered in Ethiopia in the 1970s.

Traditionally, astronomers have determined an asteroid's age by counting impact craters on its surface. However, Colby Merrill and his Cornell University colleagues took a novel approach. They calculated Selam's age by simulating its formation from Dinkinesh under a variety of conditions. Surprisingly, their simulations indicate that Selam is between 2 and 3 million years old, confirming its youth.

A new methodology

Merrill's team ran over a million simulations to model Selam's origin and evolution. Their efforts revealed that Selam is likely made up of loosely packed debris ejected from Dinkinesh, as per Space.com. This novel approach not only reveals Selam's age but also provides a blueprint for dating other asteroid binary systems.

Selam's discovery provides insight into the population of near-Earth asteroids, particularly those with binary partners such as Dinkinesh. Understanding the ages of individual bodies in this population improves our understanding of their collective evolution. Merrill states that determining Selam's age can greatly improve our understanding of asteroid dynamics and formation processes.

While Selam's discovery captivates astronomers, NASA's Lucy spacecraft continues its epic journey around the solar system. Following its encounters with Selam and Dinkinesh, Lucy's next stop will be asteroid 52246 Donaldjohanson, which is located between Mars and Jupiter and is scheduled to visit in 2025.

Lucy will then conduct a series of flybys of eight Trojan asteroids between 2027 and 2033, adding to our understanding of these enigmatic bodies.

ALSO READ: Asteroid hunters discover 27,500 missed near-Earth asteroid susing a cutting-edge tech