What is Bali Belly trend on TikTok? Travel influencer shares serious stomach bug problem

One of the benefits of visiting abroad is experiencing a different environment, culture, and activities. Even while the majority of them are usually good, some journeys result in illnesses, injuries, and other problems for the passengers.

Aili Hillstrom was one unfortunate woman who traveled to Bali and returned home feeling sick to her stomach, afflicted with what is known as Bali Belly. But was it really Bali Belly? And why is it that those who visit the nation tend to do this so frequently?

What is the Bali Belly trend on TikTok?

Aili Hillstrom, who goes by aili likes.adventure on social media. She disclosed in a TikTok video that she contracted a terrible sickness while visiting Bali. Aili showed in the background video that she would be sharing an old draft that she discovered while traveling to Bali and felt quite sick. You can watch the original video here, which has now had over 2.4 million views.

Ali says, "Alright, so I discovered a video from my Bali trip last year in my drafts. It was the worst experience of my life when I contracted Bali Belly. Furthermore, I would want to clarify that, contrary to what some users of this software claim, Bali Belly is not as common as they claim. " The content creator then released the rough cut of the film, which has received 1.9 million views and shows her in a completely deranged state.

"Let me tell you, nothing could have prepared me for it. I got Bali Belly and I've seen people talk about it on this app." After explaining that she uses the restroom "every 10 minutes," Aili grabs her phone and—you guessed it—hurries to the restroom. The video then returns to her description of Bali Belly as "so painful."

For those who are unaware, stomach bugs contracted while visiting the country due to tainted food or water are commonly referred to as Bali Belly. Travelers can suffer Bali Belly, which is typically caused by germs, by just drinking water or even by adding ice to their beverages.

Along with Aili, lots of other TikTokers have shared on the app their experiences with the illness as well as advice on how to avoid Bali Belly when traveling.

