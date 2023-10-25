What is 'Beckham Test' on TikTok? All you need to know about new trend sparked by David and Victoria

The legendary soccer player David Beckham tells the amazing tale of his career and personal life along with his wife and Spice Girl alumna Victoria Beckham in the Netflix documentary Beckham. The documentary was released globally on October 4. The show about Beckham delves deeply into his personal life and the highs and lows of his playing career.

As a result, the documentary is probably going to spark additional conversations on social media. Furthermore, the documentary appears to have sparked a fresh TikTok craze. Nowadays, the TikTok Beckham test is inspired by the scenario. Though what is that?

What is the Beckham Test on TikTok?

The couple, who was married in 1999, is shown in a touching clip from the show Dancing to Islands in the Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers in the kitchen of their $14.5 million rural house in the Cotswolds of England. Victoria motions for her husband to join her in the dance without saying a word, and without hesitation, he accepts.

Several people have tested their partners using the hashtag #beckhamdance, which has amassed 5.9 million views in a short amount of time. In the trend, without giving any introduction, a TikTok user turns on Islands in the Stream and starts dancing in the videos. Following that, they watch to see if their partners "pass" the test by joining them in the same manner as Beckham did with his wife.

David Beckham approves the trend

David Beckham has been spotted debating whether or not the couples passed the test in videos, indicating that he even approves of the Beckham test. Nicole Douglas was one of the many TikTokers who joined in on the Beckham movement and put her partner to the test in a video that attracted David Beckham's notice. David Beckham left a remark on the video with the word "Pass" and a green check.

About 'Beckham' documentary

Other than chronicling his legendary soccer journey, the David Beckham documentary appears to have some entertainment value. As the proprietor of the MLS team Inter Miami, he is also succeeding brilliantly. His documentary, nevertheless, appears to be expanding his fan following internationally.

He has served the community with great honor, and people have taken it to heart. In England and other nations, he had already achieved fame thanks to his soccer career. But it appears that his documentary bridges the divide between English soccer fans and the sports world as a whole.

