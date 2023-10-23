What is 'boy math' trend on TikTok? Here's all we know about it

TikTok, one of the most well-known entertainment platforms, has recently seen an increase in influencers and creators. Since its launch, the app has given users a stage on which to showcase their creative talents. We have been mesmerized by some of the most beautiful musical comebacks and stunned by some of the most weird fads on TikTok.

Three New Zealand radio program DJs created the term "girl math" last month to explain their spending habits, and it quickly gained popularity on TikTok. "Girl math" became viral, and when people started to weigh in with their own opinions, the hashtag rapidly surpassed millions of views. The platform is currently flooded with instances of ladies using "fun logic" to justify their purchases or claim they are "saving money." And it appears that the financial fad has finally run its course since "boy math" has appeared on the for-you page.

What is the 'boy math' trend?

While "girl math" is all about women lightheartedly making fun of their absurd shopping logic, "boy math" is a little more severe. 'Boy math' is once again being exposed by women who are mocking men's hypocritical habits and behaviors.

Boy math, according to one creator, is when you tell a guy that one of his comments seriously hurt your feelings, and he responds, "Well, I guess I'm never going to talk to you again since you can't take a joke. Another example of the boy math trend is when guys like to exaggerate the truth about their height by claiming to be 6 feet tall when in reality their height is 5'10.

In the end, Boy math is about pointing out male behavior and proclaiming that the joke is really on them, which is intended to support the women's argument that girl math is not supposed to be so serious. Many made fun of men's dating practices, conceptions of women, and occasionally, outward appearances.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a US congresswoman, also in her two cents joined the trend, saying, "Boy math is needing 15 attempts to count the votes correctly to become Speaker and then shutting down the government 9 months later."

