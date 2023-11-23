What is Cheersgiving? Exploring Kendall Jenner founded tequila company's new policy for covering your bar tab on Thanksgiving

Ahead of Thanksgiving, 818 Tequila, founded by Kendall Jenner, is embracing the festive spirit by offering to cover a portion of bar-goers' first drinks on Thanksgiving Eve. Dubbed Cheersgiving, the initiative involves contributing up to $8.18 towards the purchase of a cocktail featuring 818 Tequila, aiming to elevate the pre-holiday celebration.

A generous gesture for Thanksgiving Eve revelers

As reported by People, on November 22, 818 Tequila's Cheersgiving promotion invited individuals to enjoy their first cocktail of the night containing 818 Tequila, with the brand covering a portion of the expense.

This offer is valid for purchases made between 6 am and 11:59 pm PT. Eligible participating bars and restaurants span across various states, including California, New York, Florida, Illinois, and more, with specific locations listed on the 818 website. To benefit from the promotion, patrons need to submit their receipts through the brand's dedicated form.

The 818 Tequila journey and Jenner's promotional endeavors

Introduced in 2021 and named after Jenner's hometown area code, 818 Tequila swiftly gained acclaim by winning several tasting competitions in its debut year. Available in four variations—Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Eight Reserve by 818—this tequila has gained nationwide availability, extending even to 818 Shack, an open-air cocktail lounge situated at SLS Baha Mar in the Bahamas.

Recently, Jenner embarked on a college tour to promote her acclaimed tequila brand, visiting campuses across the Midwest, including Ohio State University, Indiana University, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and the University of Michigan. During her visit, she engaged with students and patrons, surprising them with signed bottles, meet-and-greets, and brand merchandise.

Sharing her gratitude on Instagram, Jenner posted a collage of her college tour, expressing appreciation to Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan for their warm welcome and the enthusiastic reception of 818 Tequila. "i ♥️college @drink818," Jenner wrote in the caption of an Instagram compilation featuring her college visits. "Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, thank you for the warm welcome 🥹🫶"

As Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila extends its generosity through the Cheersgiving initiative, it underscores the brand's commitment to engaging with consumers and fostering a vibrant community around its award-winning tequila offerings.

