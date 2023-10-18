What is Cheget? What we know so far Russian nuclear briefcase as Putin's posse gets spotted with one

Trigger Warning: This article has references to nuclear warfare.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing accompanied by officers, is seen in rare footage, carrying the elusive Cheget, Russia's nuclear briefcase. This enigmatic device is traditionally carried by a naval officer and holds immense significance in the context of a potential nuclear strike.

The video captures Putin's visit to Beijing, following a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, providing a unique glimpse into the secretive world of nuclear command and control.

What is this elusive Cheget briefcase?

Russia's nuclear briefcase, known as Cheget, is a highly classified communication tool that maintains a constant link between the Russian president and the military's top brass, particularly the rocket forces, through the secretive Kazbek electronic command-and-control network. While this briefcase is always in the president's proximity, it is rarely seen in public, making the recent footage a remarkable revelation.

The Cheget briefcase plays a pivotal role in Russia's nuclear command structure. It ensures secure communication between the president and key military officials, enabling the authorization of a nuclear strike if required. The briefcase is equipped with an array of buttons, including a white launch button and a red cancel button, under the command section. These features signify the gravity of the decisions that could be made through this device.

Notably, the United States has its counterpart to Russia's Cheget, known as the nuclear football. This device holds codes used to authenticate a presidential order to launch nuclear missiles, ensuring that such a command can be issued even if the president is not at the White House.

Putin's visit to Beijing amidst global tensions

Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing carries significant geopolitical weight, especially in the context of international tensions. This visit represents his second known trip outside the former Soviet Union since the Ukraine war began in February 2022. The timing of his visit and the display of the Cheget briefcase underscore the enduring importance of nuclear security in global politics.

The recent unveiling of the Cheget nuclear briefcase during Putin's visit to Beijing provides a rare glimpse into the world of nuclear command and control. This device, shrouded in secrecy, symbolizes the gravity and responsibility of leaders in possessing the power to authorize a nuclear strike. Its appearance in public reminds us of the enduring significance of nuclear security in an ever-changing global landscape.

