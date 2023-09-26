What is Christian Girl Autumn? Looking at the origin of iconic meme

She can be seen on Home Goods when you buy seasonal decorations. Or maybe she's seen in her Ugg boots by the fire, reading a book. Or maybe on Instagram, posing with a Starbucks holiday drink in her hand and a Chanel bag on her arm. These are the straightforward joys of a Christian girl's autumn. And it's more than a season—it's a state of mind for influencers like Caitlin Covington.

In August 2019, Covington unintentionally rose to fame as the face of Christian girl Autumn after trans maker Isabella Markel converted a photo of Covington and fellow blogger Emily Gemma into a popular meme.

What is the 'Christian Girl Autumn' trend?

While discussing how the meme went viral, Emily said, “I was just looking at clothes, women’s outfits, the Christian girl aesthetic or whatever—the skinny jeans and the big bag. I just thought it was so funny and I just kept on using these pictures. And I was like, ‘They’re actually kind of bad bitches if you think about it.’ It’s camp. It’s high-level camp.” Within a short period of time, the meme received hundreds of likes and comments.

Caitlin Covington, the influencer whose photo became a meme just a few days after the first joke, posted a resolute response. She went into her autumnal longings and "uninspired" appearance and cynically released four more images for Twitter to mock — ones that were "good".

Covington's reaction was well-received, and it turned off others who had been eager to make fun of her in the first place. Following that, she debunked the assumption on social media that, based on her appearance and beliefs, she must be a conservative by tweeting that she wasn't a Republican and that she supported the LGBTQ community.

Covington's answer, in which she leaned into the humor and laughed at herself, along with the fact that her true ideas and values were more in line with those of the memers, won over the internet. Covington was suddenly permitted to be a summer starter for a different set and an aspirational figure. Covington was crowned a queen, legend, and goddess when the memes were reversed.

The doubts persist, despite the fact that the support for Covington serves as a reminder of how fantastic the internet can be for uniting people in mutual support. Had she not made them aware that she is a genuine person with ideas and real feelings, would they still be making fun of her? What if Covington hadn't been so kind about the jokes, or if he had been a Republican, or something else?

