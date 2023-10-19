What is Danielle Laidley known for? Biological male comes under scope for making women's Hot 100 list

Trigger Warning: This article has references to harassment.

Dani Laidley, a former West Coast Eagles athlete, has earned a spot on Maxim Australia's Hot 100 list for 2023, a remarkable achievement considering her transition to become a transgender woman in 2020. Her inspiring journey has made her a role model within the LGBTQ community, but recent revelations about her past have sparked discussion and scrutiny.

Dani Laidley's sporting career and transition

Dani Laidley, formerly known as Danielle Laidley, enjoyed a successful career in the Australian Football League (AFL). She played for the West Coast Eagles and North Melbourne before transitioning and becoming a coach for the Kangaroos. Her presence as a transgender individual in the world of professional sports has made her an influential figure, paving the way for increased acceptance and diversity within the industry.

Beyond her sporting career, Dani Laidley has authored the book Don't Look Away: A Memoir of Identity & Acceptance. The book offers a candid exploration of her experiences, documenting the challenges she faced in recognizing her gender identity and the lengths she went to in order to conceal it. It serves as a source of inspiration for those who struggle with similar issues and the fear of being rejected by loved ones.

Past legal troubles

Dani Laidley's recent Maxim nomination has brought attention to her legal troubles in 2020. According to The Age, she pleaded guilty to making dozens of threatening calls and sending multiple text messages to a woman over the course of several weeks. Laidley was also reported to have watched and photographed the victim outside her house. The messages included violent threats and derogatory language, leading to legal consequences. Laidley was ordered to remain on good behavior for 18 months to avoid conviction, imprisonment, and fines.

Overcoming gender Dysphoria

In a recent interview with Triple M, Dani Laidley courageously shared her personal battle with gender dysphoria. She described the weight she carried for many years before acknowledging her true self, emphasizing the fear, shame, and embarrassment that often hinder individuals from seeking help. Her openness about her struggles serves as a testament to her resilience and determination.

A new chapter

Dani Laidley is now dedicated to her place within the AFL family, using her platform to foster connections and offer people the opportunity to get to know the authentic version of herself. After decades of keeping barriers up, she is ready to embrace her true identity and allow people to get closer to the real Dani Laidley.

Dani Laidley's journey from a celebrated football player to a transgender role model is one of resilience, self-discovery, and transformation. While her past has faced scrutiny, it is essential to recognize the courage she exhibits in her openness about her struggles. Laidley's story serves as a source of inspiration and encouragement for those navigating their own journeys of self-acceptance and identity.

According to MarieClaire, here is the full list of Maxim 100 Hot List for 2023:

