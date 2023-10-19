What is Danielle Laidley known for? Biological male comes under scope for making women's Hot 100 list

Dani Laidley, a former football champion turned transgender role model, faces scrutiny over past legal issues after her inclusion in Maxim Australia's Hot 100 list.

Written by Shovan Roy Published on Oct 19, 2023   |  11:11 PM IST  |  574
Instagram
Dani Laidley, ex-football star turned transgender role model, under scrutiny due to past legal problems post-Maxim Hot 100 inclusion(Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Dani Laidley's journey from a successful football career to becoming a transgender role model
  • Scrutiny surrounding past legal troubles following her inclusion in Maxim Australia's Hot 100 list

Trigger Warning: This article has references to harassment.

 

Dani Laidley, a former West Coast Eagles athlete, has earned a spot on Maxim Australia's Hot 100 list for 2023, a remarkable achievement considering her transition to become a transgender woman in 2020. Her inspiring journey has made her a role model within the LGBTQ community, but recent revelations about her past have sparked discussion and scrutiny.

Dani Laidley's sporting career and transition

Dani Laidley, formerly known as Danielle Laidley, enjoyed a successful career in the Australian Football League (AFL). She played for the West Coast Eagles and North Melbourne before transitioning and becoming a coach for the Kangaroos. Her presence as a transgender individual in the world of professional sports has made her an influential figure, paving the way for increased acceptance and diversity within the industry.

Beyond her sporting career, Dani Laidley has authored the book Don't Look Away: A Memoir of Identity & Acceptance. The book offers a candid exploration of her experiences, documenting the challenges she faced in recognizing her gender identity and the lengths she went to in order to conceal it. It serves as a source of inspiration for those who struggle with similar issues and the fear of being rejected by loved ones.

Past legal troubles

Dani Laidley's recent Maxim nomination has brought attention to her legal troubles in 2020. According to The Age, she pleaded guilty to making dozens of threatening calls and sending multiple text messages to a woman over the course of several weeks. Laidley was also reported to have watched and photographed the victim outside her house. The messages included violent threats and derogatory language, leading to legal consequences. Laidley was ordered to remain on good behavior for 18 months to avoid conviction, imprisonment, and fines.

Overcoming gender Dysphoria

In a recent interview with Triple M, Dani Laidley courageously shared her personal battle with gender dysphoria. She described the weight she carried for many years before acknowledging her true self, emphasizing the fear, shame, and embarrassment that often hinder individuals from seeking help. Her openness about her struggles serves as a testament to her resilience and determination.

A new chapter

Dani Laidley is now dedicated to her place within the AFL family, using her platform to foster connections and offer people the opportunity to get to know the authentic version of herself. After decades of keeping barriers up, she is ready to embrace her true identity and allow people to get closer to the real Dani Laidley.

Dani Laidley's journey from a celebrated football player to a transgender role model is one of resilience, self-discovery, and transformation. While her past has faced scrutiny, it is essential to recognize the courage she exhibits in her openness about her struggles. Laidley's story serves as a source of inspiration and encouragement for those navigating their own journeys of self-acceptance and identity.

Advertisement

According to MarieClaire, here is the full list of Maxim 100 Hot List for 2023:

  1. Margot Robbie
  2. Sam Kerr
  3. Delta Goodrem
  4. Sophie Monk
  5. G Flip
  6. Jessica Mauboy
  7. Kaylee McKeown
  8. Ariarne Titmus
  9. Abbie Chatfield
  10. Evelyn Ellis
  11. Mackenzie Arnold
  12. Caitlin Foord
  13. Mary Fowler
  14. Hayley Raso
  15. Ellie Carpenter
  16. Cortnee Vine
  17. Paris Raine
  18. Bianca Censori
  19. Costeen Hatzi
  20. Narelle Maree
  21. Mollie O’Callaghan
  22. Sarah Snook
  23. Elizabeth Debicki
  24. Casey Boonstra
  25. Ellie Cole
  26. Grace Tame
  27. Jess Fox & Noemie Fox
  28. Ellyse Perry
  29. Minjee Lee
  30. Moraya Wilson
  31. Olivia Frazer
  32. Gabby Epstein
  33. Harriet Dyer
  34. Rose Byrne
  35. Rebel Wilson
  36. Sonia Kruger
  37. Amanda Keller
  38. Chrissie Swan
  39. Shiralee Coleman
  40. Miranda Kerr
  41. Jennifer Hawkins
  42. Natalie Roser
  43. Melissa Leong
  44. Anna Torv
  45. Sports Presenters
  46. Alexa Towersey
  47. Celeste Barber
  48. Nicole Kidman
  49. Cate Blanchett
  50. Samara Weaving
  51. Ruby Rose
  52. Amy Shark
  53. Peach PRC
  54. Sarah Magusara
  55. Brooke Satchwell
  56. April Rose Pengilly
  57. Emily Scott
  58. Emily Weir
  59. Kylie Minogue
  60. Jackie O
  61. Ruva Ngwenya
  62. Isla Fisher
  63. Chantelle Otten
  64. Donnell Wallam
  65. Tamika Upton
  66. Erin Phillips
  67. Tess Magden
  68. Molly Picklum
  69. Erin Molan
  70. Kate Ritchie
  71. Carrie Bickmore
  72. Ricki-Lee Coulter
  73. Celia Pacquola
  74. Julia Morris
  75. Jessica Ferguson
  76. Kitty Flanagan
  77. Sandra Sully
  78. Georgie Tunny
  79. Sarah Harris
  80. Allison Langdon
  81. Sarah Abo
  82. Natalie Barr
  83. Melissa Tracina
  84. The Real Housewives of Sydney
  85. Heather McCartney
  86. Kodi Buckley
  87. Jacinta Nampijinpa Price
  88. Linda Burney
  89. Liz Ellis
  90. Jacinta Allan
  91. Vanessa Hudson
  92. Dani Laidley
  93. Jodie Haydon
  94. Michelle Kimberlee
  95. Molly Moyies
  96. Penny Wong
  97. Bec Judd & Kate Twigley
  98. Lidia Thorpe
  99. Annastacia Palaszczuk
  100. Michele Bullock

ALSO READ: Elliot Page OPENS UP about his gender identity; Says she knew she was a boy when she was a little kid

Advertisement

FAQs

1. Who is Dani Laidley?
Dani Laidley is a former football champion turned transgender role model, breaking barriers in professional sports.
2. What legal issues has Dani Laidley faced?
She faced legal issues related to threatening messages but now courageously discusses her gender dysphoria journey.
About The Author
Shovan Roy
Shovan Roy

Shovan has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism degree from Calcutta University. He loves to live in the

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!