What is digital necromancy? Experts downplay threat of generative AI

Digital necromancy is the technique of resurrecting the dead with the use of technology, at least in a virtual sense, as per the Science Alert. This concept centers around restoring a person's identity through the use of digital traces left behind by them throughout their lifetime. While this may sound like something out of a science fiction film, recent advances in generative artificial intelligence (AI) have enabled the recreation of a person's voice, and personality, and even the creation of new content in their likeness.

Generative AI plays a significant role in this field

In this burgeoning field, generative AI, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and DALL•E 2, plays an important role. These large-scale language and image models can comprehend and generate human-like material. These models learn to mimic different styles, tones, and even specific traits by being trained on massive datasets. In the case of digital necromancy, this means they can learn to emulate certain individuals' behavior and features.

The field of voice synthesis is one application of digital necromancy. By feeding an AI model audio recordings of people, it can learn the intricacies of their voices and duplicate them with startling accuracy. According to the Science Alert, this technique has already been used in several media projects to create realistic-sounding voiceovers for departed celebrities. The holographic concert of rapper Tupac Shakur, for example, demonstrated this technology's power to bring an artist back to life on stage.

Another facet of digital necromancy is the creation of content in the likeness of someone. AI models can make realistic images and films based on user inputs using image and video generators such as DALL•E 2. These algorithms have been trained on enormous datasets, including data collected from the internet, and can generate original content that resembles any given input. These models can generate fresh content featuring a deceased individual by mixing multiple photographs and videos linked with that person.

Digital necromancy raises concerns on many levels

While the concept of digital necromancy may appear intriguing or even soothing to some, it poses ethical considerations as well as potential harmful consequences as per the Science Alert. Critics contend that exploiting a deceased person's digital traces to recreate their likeness and voice without their permission violates their posthumous autonomy. Furthermore, such technology may be vulnerable to abuse, perhaps leading to misinformation, impersonation, or exploitation.

However, experts dismiss generative AI's immediate threat in the context of digital necromancy. According to the Science Alert, they caution that these models' current capabilities are still limited and may not yield highly accurate findings. While AI models such as ChatGPT and DALL•E 2 can generate outstanding content, they do not have the person's genuine awareness, emotions, or memories.

Furthermore, experts contend that public education and understanding of the presence and limitations of generative AI are critical. Individuals can better distinguish between actual and synthetic content by comprehending the underlying technology, reducing the potential harm caused by the misuse of digital necromancy.

