What is disease X? Next pandemic could result in 50 million deaths, according to experts

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a deadly disease.

Following the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare specialists in the United Kingdom are now focused on a potential new danger known as “Disease X” as per Livemint. This foreboding moniker refers to a hypothetical, but very frightening scenario in which a new disease develops with the ability to wreak widespread destruction, perhaps resulting in up to 50 million deaths. Experts fear that Disease X might be even deadlier than COVID-19, claiming up to 20 times more lives.

Unmasking Disease X

Disease X is a conceptual framework that represents an undiscovered pathogen that might lead to the next global pandemic, rather than a specific virus or illness. It serves as a reminder of the unpredictability and volatility of infectious illnesses, as well as the importance of remaining vigilant in preparation and response operations.

The World Health Organization (WHO) established the term "Disease X" in 2018 when it issued a list of priority diseases that presented the greatest threat to public health. According to Livemint, Disease X was a recognition that the next pandemic might come from an unexpected source, catching healthcare systems and governments off guard.

ALSO READ: What is Tinder Select? Dating app's new USD 499 plan targets most active users

The Looming Threat

Healthcare professionals and infectious disease experts are concerned about the possible consequences of Disease X. While the globe is still dealing with the fallout from COVID-19, the threat of a new epidemic looms large. Comparisons have been made to the 1918-1920 Spanish Flu epidemic, which killed an estimated 50 million people globally.

One of the primary reasons Disease X is viewed with such dread is its looming deadline, as per Livemint. Experts believe it might outnumber COVID-19 in terms of mortality, perhaps killing up to 20 times as many people. This bleak prognosis emphasizes the importance of preparing for this ominous menace.

Preparing for the Unknown

Because Disease X is still a hazy idea, healthcare practitioners and governments have particular obstacles in preparing for it. Nonetheless, the COVID-19 pandemic's lessons have motivated proactive attempts to improve preparedness:

1. Strengthening Surveillance Systems:

Health officials are beefing up surveillance networks in order to discover possible epidemics early. According to Livemint, improved worldwide data collection and exchange are critical for quickly recognizing and responding to new dangers.

2. Vaccine Development and Stockpiling:

Ongoing research is being conducted to develop vaccination platforms that can be swiftly adapted to new infections. Priorities include stockpiling crucial medical supplies and ensuring equal access to immunizations.

3. International Collaboration:

To tackle a global pandemic, nations must work together. Sharing information, resources, and expertise can help to arrange a coordinated response to Disease X.

Advertisement

4. Public Health Awareness:

Educating the population about the dangers of infectious illnesses and encouraging preventative measures like vaccination, hand cleanliness, and mask use remains critical.

5. Strengthening Healthcare Systems:

It is critical to have a robust healthcare infrastructure capable of handling case surges, including appropriate hospital beds, ventilators, and qualified healthcare professionals.

ALSO READ: What is Christian Girl Autumn? Looking at the origin of iconic meme