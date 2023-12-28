What is Donald Trump's side of Home Alone 2 bullying allegations story? Former president clarifies

The classic movie cameo of Donald Trump in 1992's Home Alone 2 has recently stirred up controversy, with conflicting perspectives emerging regarding his appearance. Responding to claims by the film's director, Chris Columbus, the former U.S. president denied accusations of bullying his way into the movie.

Trump's denial and perspective

Disputing accusations of coercion, Trump took to social media to assert that his cameo was not a result of bullying. He emphasized that his appearance significantly contributed to the movie's success. Trump expressed surprise at allegations of being unwelcomed in the film, questioning why the filmmakers retained his cameo for over three decades if his presence was unwanted.

According to the former president, he was initially reluctant and busy but was eventually persuaded by the filmmakers' persistence to make the cameo.

Columbus' allegations and clarification

Contrary to his claims, director Chris Columbus suggested a different narrative. Columbus highlighted that, like any other location in New York City, they had approached Donald's Plaza Hotel for shooting permission. A fee was paid to utilize the hotel's lobby, a common practice for filming in such locations.

Columbus revealed that Donald set a condition for allowing the Plaza's use in the movie: his inclusion in the film. Adhering to his stipulation, they integrated his cameo into the scene. However, Columbus mentioned feeling pressured into including him, mentioning that despite the agreement, his insistence constituted a form of bullying to secure his appearance.

Legacy of Home Alone 2

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, released in 1992, remains a beloved classic sequel following the misadventures of Kevin McCallister in New York City. The film, featuring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin, witnessed his brief yet memorable appearance in the Plaza Hotel lobby.

The conflicting accounts regarding his cameo in this iconic film continue to spark debate and scrutiny, revealing varying perspectives on the circumstances behind his inclusion, adding an unexpected layer of discussion to the movie's enduring legacy.

