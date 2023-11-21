What is Elon Musk's lawsuit against Media Matters? All you need to know about it amid antisemitic row

Trigger warning: This article contains references to anti-semitism

Billionaire Elon Musk has gotten himself caught up in a social media storm following a heated incident on X (formerly Twitter), the website that was once known as Twitter. Musk recently faced criticism for endorsing a racist tweet that claimed Jews incited hatred toward "Whites."

Musk's antisemitic posts amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Amid Israel's conflict with the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, Musk seemed to endorse an antisemitic tweet that described what Jews were doing as "the actual truth." The tweet was strongly denounced by the White House, and it's been suggested that the company's recent decline in advertising was caused in part by the post.

And now as promised, Elon Musk sued Media Matters on Monday. He filed a federal lawsuit against the left-leaning watchdog organization and one of its reporters, claiming that they had altered images in an article that featured advertisements for large corporations next to posts on X, Musk's former Twitter account, that featured hate speech.

What is Elon Musk's lawsuit against Media Matters?

According to a complaint filed by attorneys for X in a federal court in Texas, Media Matters "knowingly and maliciously manufactured side-by-side images depicting advertisers’ posts" on X. According to the lawsuit, which refers to "a blatant smear campaign" that the company has been facing for the past year, the photos and the media coverage of that research were created with the goal "to drive advertisers from the platform and destroy" X.

After acquiring the platform last October and reducing the number of its content moderation employees, Musk has been involved in legal disputes with authorities, activists, and advertisers. This lawsuit is the most recent of these conflicts. After the Center for Countering Digital Hate revealed an increase in hate speech, the tech billionaire sued the organization in August. A month later, Musk once again threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League, blaming the organization's "pressure on advertisers" for a decline in advertising.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday as Musk and X attempt to stem the outflow of advertisers amid specific accusations that they supported and encouraged antisemitic content on the platform. According to the complaint, an internal investigation revealed that Media Matters followed only accounts "known to produce extreme, fringe content" and "accounts owned by X's big-name advertisers" while using accounts that got around "X's ad filter for new users" for its research.



In addition, Media Matters is accused in the complaint of "resorting to endlessly scrolling and refreshing its unrepresentative, hand-selected feed... until it finally received pages containing the result it wanted: controversial content next to paid posts by X's largest advertisers."

Texas Attorney launches investigation into the matter

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has previously sided with the tech tycoon, declared shortly after Musk filed his lawsuit that his office would launch an investigation into "potential fraudulent activity" by Media Matters. Following the lawsuit, Carusone released a statement in which she claimed that "this is a frivolous lawsuit meant to bully X's critics into silence." Media Matters hopes to prevail in court and stands by its reporting.

In response to the advertising boycott on X, Elon Musk, the richest person in the world and the owner of SpaceX and Tesla, promised over the weekend to file a "thermonuclear lawsuit" against Media Matters, a self-described "progressive research and information center" that claims to monitor "conservative disinformation."

In a report released last week, Media Matters claimed that X had placed advertisements for major companies next to neo-Nazi posts, which prompted Disney, Apple, and IBM to remove their ads from the website. According to Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, brands are now "protected from the risk of being next to" potentially toxic content on the platform, but this research refuted her earlier claims.

