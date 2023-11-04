What is Fortnite x Stranger Things collaboration? All you need to know about 'Eleven' skin

Fortnite x Stranger Things collaboration featuring Eleven Skins is finally happening after years of waiting, hoping, and dreaming. On Friday, November 3, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG officially launched. The Chapter 1 Season 5 map will be back in the latest update, allowing gamers to go down memory lane as the season's name suggests. A Stranger Things crossover featuring an Eleven skin, Hopper's Cabin Diorama back bling, and Waffle Extravaganza backbling will debut in Chapter 4 of Season OG.

Fortnite X Stranger Things collaboration

Eleven with customizable Styles, the Hopper's Cabin Diorama and Waffle Extravaganza Back Blings, the Steve's Bat and Eddie's Spear Pickaxes, and the Telekinetic Power Breakfast Emote are all included in the Set/Bundle. It should cost roughly 1,500 to 2,000 V-Bucks in total. Since this is a significant partnership, the cosmetics might be pricier than usual.

Eleven will not be the only character to make her Metaverse debut—the Demogorgon and Chief Hopper Outfits will also be returning. They will be a sight for sore eyes, having not been seen in the Item Shop for years at this point.

It appears that the game will not receive any additional content other than Eleven and the two previous outfits/cosmetics. Chapter 4 is coming to a finish, and with what Epic Games has planned already, there isn't much space left for further content. Players will also soon be able to create their own rendition of Hawkins thanks to Epic Games' constant efforts to enhance UEFN (Unreal Engine for Fortnite).

Players may access Fortnite for free on PC through the Epic Games Store, as well as on Android, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

