What is going on at OpenAI right now? Exploring rumors about Sam Altman's re-hiring, Emmett Shear's involvement, and more

Sam Altman, the public face and CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, was abruptly fired in a shocking corporate drama scene worthy of Succession. The charge brought against him by the board was not being "consistently candid in his communications". From then on, the story has taken many unexpected turns, and it doesn't seem like it will be quieting down anytime soon.

Employees threaten to resign

Over 730 workers at OpenAI threatened to leave the company in an open letter they signed on Monday, demanding that the board step down and that Sam Altman, the CEO, and co-founder Greg Brockman, return to their positions as president and CEO. By Monday at 5:10 p.m. ET, 738 out of 770 employees, or approximately 95% of the company, had signed the letter. Following an unexpected and unforgettable weekend in Silicon Valley, the letter was made public.

Emmett Shear announced as the interim CEO

Late on Sunday, the board of directors of OpenAI named Emmett Shear, the former CEO of Twitch, as the company's acting CEO following a turbulent weekend. After CEO Sam Altman was fired on Friday, the AI company saw a series of turbulent changes, including the appointment of Shear. Many were curious about Shear's potential as CEO, the reasons behind the board's decision, and how much he would change from Altman.

Satya Nadella appoints Sam Altam

Microsoft, owned by Satya Nadella, revealed on Monday that it is appointing former OpenAI president Greg Brockman and Sam Altman to head a new advanced AI research team. Microsoft has committed to investing roughly USD 13 billion in OpenAI and holding roughly 49% of the artificial intelligence startup.

Sam Altman's position to be reinstated at Open AI

Talks regarding the possible reinstatement of the fired CEO of the artificial intelligence startup he co-founded have commenced, with Sam Altman, the OpenAI board, and the acting CEO spearheading the negotiations. Sam Altman, Emmett Shear, the acting CEO, and at least one board member, Adam D'Angelo, are reportedly in talks right now.

What does Altman's return hold for Open AI?

According to reports by Bloomberg, when Altman came back, he would take over as CEO of the business. One scenario being discussed called for Altman to join a transitional board as a director. According to several sources, former co-CEO of Salesforce Inc. Bret Taylor may also be appointed to a new board as a director.

Thrive Capital, Khosla Ventures, and Tiger Global Management are among the OpenAI shareholders pushing for Altman's reappointment, people with knowledge of the situation told Bloomberg.

According to reports, there is an attempt to sort out the disarray surrounding the company's leadership prior to Thanksgiving, with the intention of preventing employees from spending the holiday worrying about their employment.

