What is going on with CryptoZoo? Logan Paul draws flak for underwhelming compensation offers

Logan Paul, a renowned YouTuber and content creator, was accused of orchestrating a cryptocurrency fraud through his CryptoZoo project in early 2023 as per Dexerto. The issue began when YouTube investigator Coffeezilla posted a video claiming CryptoZoo as Logan Paul's largest fraud.

Logan Paul’s promise to refund investors

Logan Paul openly vowed to reimburse investors a considerable amount of money in reaction to the claims, vowing to spend USD 1.8 million of his own assets to make apologies for any losses experienced by CryptoZoo investors. This guarantee was made in response to Coffeezilla's complaints and to fix the issue surrounding the suspected Bitcoin fraud.

However, it appears that many investors who sought refunds have still to get their dollars nine months later. According to Dexerto, those who trusted Logan Paul's promise to address the matter have been frustrated and disappointed by the delay in repaying the monies.

A new turn in the situation

The matter changed course when YouTuber 'Kavos' turned to Twitter to post claimed information concerning Logan Paul and his team's settlement promises to CryptoZoo victims. This information, according to Kavos, was gathered from some unknown sources. He said that Logan Paul's greatest offer to people who had lost money in CryptoZoo was just 5-10% of their losses.

Kavos' discovery has fueled even more fury and contempt directed towards Logan Paul as per Dexerto. Many individuals on social media expressed shock and displeasure at the very little settlement offer, especially considering Logan Paul's celebrity profile. Some suspected that Logan Paul was attempting to downplay his financial culpability in the issue on purpose, implying that he was not operating in the best interests of his followers and investors.

Logan Paul’s attempt to dismiss the case

According to Dexerto, prior to this purported settlement offer, it was stated that Logan Paul and his team sought to have the lawsuit dismissed, raising issues about responsibility and sympathy for the injured investors.

The issue involving CryptoZoo and Logan Paul has raised concerns about the authenticity of cryptocurrency initiatives promoted by celebrities and influencers. It serves as a warning of the inherent hazards and lack of regulation in the cryptocurrency field, where investors may fall victim to fraud and fraudulent schemes.

