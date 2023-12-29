What is Gypsy Rose Blanchard's story? Exploring the eight-year-old murder as she gets released

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and Psychological abuse, which could be triggering for some readers.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was charged with the second-degree murder of her mother in 2015 was released by the Chillicothe Correctional Center, Missouri on parole on Thursday.

Gypsy’s story has inspired multiple media representations including a crime drama, a documentary, and a book. For the unversed, despite playing a part in her mother’s murder, Gypsy garnered public sympathy while undergoing legal trials for the case and throughout her serving time in prison. Why did the public at large side with a murderer? Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s story is worth exploring.

The orchestrated tragedy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was born in 1991 in Louisiana. Though Gypsy was a perfectly healthy child, her mother Dee Dee Blanchard claimed she had several chronic illnesses including asthma, leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and intellectual illness. She attributed Gypsy’s medical complications to her premature childbirth.

Gypsy showed no symptoms of any of these chronic conditions but her mother kept taking her to doctors for regular medical examinations. Dee Dee had a perfectly healthy Gypsy bound to a wheelchair and a feeding tube. The doctors would suspect Dee Dee of fabricating Gypsy’s illnesses but she upheld her stance.

Advertisement

Due to her mother’s claims, Gypsy was prescribed several medications throughout her life. She also underwent multiple medical procedures including eye surgery and surgery to remove her salivary glands. The entire time, Dee Dee Blanchard also known as Clauddine Blanchard played the role of a devoted and selfless mother, caring for her ailing child. Gypsy's mother allegedly suffered from Munchausen by proxy.

What is Dee Dee Blanchard’s Munchausen Syndrome by proxy?

Munchausen Syndrome is a psychological condition where an individual fakes illness to draw care, attention, and sympathy for themselves. When an individual fabricates another person’s ailments to draw sympathy it is called Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Turns out Gypsy Blanchard fell victim to her mother’s Munchausen Proxy Syndrome and lived a life based on lies and betrayals by her own mother.

ALSO READ: Are Scott Disick and Chloe Bartoli back together? Here’s what we know

Gypsy’s self-discovery and Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder

As Gypsy grew old, she started questioning her medical conditions. Her mother had her convinced she was sick but Gypsy felt healthy in every fiber of her being. Her battle with her emotions led Gypsy to snoop around her house for any clue or piece of evidence. This is when she comes across her birth certificate which stated 1991 as her birth year as opposed to 1995 which her mother had told her. Gypsy managed to connect the dots and discovered that her mother had not only lied about her age but her entire existence.

This is also the time when Gypsy met her boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn and three years later the two hatched a plan to kill her mother. Godejohn visited the Blanchard house and stabbed Gypsy’s mother to death while Gypsy hid in a bathroom.

Legal trials: Gypsy Blanchard pleads guilty

After committing the crime, Gypsy and Nicholas fled the scene. They were arrested from Wisconsin in June 2015, several days after Dee Dee’s murder.

Gypsy Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016. She also confessed that she talked Godejohn into murdering her mother. Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison while Godejohn was sentenced to serve his entire life term.

Gypsy’s story in pop culture

While Gypsy Blanchard was serving her sentence in prison, the world was learning about her story through pop culture. Hulu’s The Act, HBO’s documentary titled Mommy Dead and Dearest brought Gypsy’s story to everyone’s TV screens.

Advertisement

Gypsy plans on meeting Taylor Swift post her release

Gypsy Blanchard who got released early from prison on December 28 has an elaborate plan to spend her coming days after having spent the last 8 years of her life in prison. She plans on meeting Taylor Swift along with her husband on New Year’s Eve during the Kansas City Chiefs game where Taylor will be in attendance to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. She plans on buying tickets to Swift’s upcoming Eras tour if her Plan A flops.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Why was Oprah Winfrey not a part of new The Color Purple movie? Media mogul explains