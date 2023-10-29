What is Halloween? From Pagan Samhain to modern traditions; All about festival's complex origins and evolution

As October takes hold of the calendar, Halloween fans are preparing for a month of spine-chilling movie marathons and the hunt for the ideal costume. But precisely what is Halloween? Its origins are as mysterious as the spirits said to inhabit a gloomy night. Is it a religious celebration or a secular one? Is it Christian or pagan in origin? According to countryliving.com, all of these questions are answered with a hearty yes, and it all depends on how you choose to see and enjoy this intriguing festival.

Samhain - The Celtic Enigma

The contemporary English term 'Halloween' derives from medieval Christianity. 'Hallow' derives from Middle and Old English and means 'holy' or 'saint.' The Christian feast today All Saints' Day was known as All Hallows' Day back then, with the evening before being known as All Hallows' Eve, eventually shortened to Halloween. But the most fascinating aspect of Halloween's history goes back far deeper.

Samhain, an ancient Gaelic holiday held on November 1, is the earliest known source of today's Halloween rituals. This significant festival commemorated the change of seasons and a notion that the line between the living and the dead was becoming thinner, allowing for contact with the otherworldly. The spooky overtones of Halloween take hold here.

From Pagan rituals to lighthearted fun

As Christianity expanded, it melded with local customs, resulting in an intriguing mix of pagan and Christian rituals. Local Halloween customs in Celtic countries that originally celebrated Samhain included jack-o-lanterns, bonfires, and costumes. While others question the direct pagan impact due to a lack of written documents, folklore, and cultural context research show a link.

According to countryliving.com, as the Celts were polytheistic, rituals were important to the old pagan festival of Samhain. They most likely dressed up in crude costumes to scare off ghosts, lit jack-o-lanterns, and feasted. These rituals arose with the introduction of Christianity. The Irish tale of Stingy Jack, who outwitted the Devil, is intertwined with the Halloween practice of carving pumpkins.

The previously serious idea of communicating with the dead has given way to lighter fortune-telling games. Bobbing for apples, for example, evolved into a method of determining one's future bride. In the nineteenth century, young ladies considered Halloween as an occasion for matchmaking.

Trick-or-Treating: An evolution from souling

Souling, a ritual in which individuals went door-to-door begging for soul cakes in exchange for prayers for the dead in purgatory, was the forerunner to trick-or-treating. The tradition involves dressing up, which evolved into the more recognized trick-or-treating, particularly in the United States.

Because of its pagan roots, Halloween was first opposed by Puritans in America. When Irish and Scottish immigrants arrived in greater numbers in the nineteenth century, they found a welcoming home. By the early twentieth century, Halloween had become a popular celebration in North America.

Halloween rituals are still evolving today. While traditional trick-or-treating is still popular, trunk-or-treat activities in school or church parking lots have grown in popularity. The notion of relocating Halloween to the final Saturday in October resulted in the development of National Trick-or-Treat Day in 2019, however, Halloween remains officially on October 31.

