What is happening in Libya? Funeral homes swamped as thousands go missing after flood

Libya is rushing to bury its dead as bodies pile up in the streets of Derna, the northern coastal city ravaged by floods after a heavy downpour broke through two dams, spilling homes into the sea. Derna is the country's worst-hit city due to flooding. Hospital employees and representatives of the eastern parliament-backed administration of Libya claim that mortuaries are filled in hospitals that are still not functioning despite the urgent need to treat survivors of a catastrophe that has already claimed at least 5,000 lives.

According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), some 10,000 people have been reported missing in the devastating floods brought on by Hurricane Daniel, which devastated the eastern sections of the country over the weekend.

What is the situation in Libya right now?

Adel Juma, the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs in Libya, proposed the creation of a "martyrs' committee" to find missing people and make sure they receive proper funeral rites in compliance with Sharia and legal requirements. Nevertheless, Storm Daniel's devastation has made it more difficult for rescuers to do their jobs.

According to CNN, Emergency response teams are working nonstop to find survivors and collect the dead, all the while trying to follow Islamic customs that state the deceased should be given proper burial rituals within three days. In addition to interfering with communications, the storm made it more difficult to find survivors by making it difficult to clear debris off the roads. Families wait in dread for information on their lost loved ones, adding to the sense of desolation and uncertainty in the area.

Libya is now divided between the Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli, which is backed by the UN, and the eastern government run by Commander Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA), which backs the eastern-based parliament headed by Osama Hamad. Haftar is in charge of Derna, which is 300 kilometers (190 miles) east of Benghazi. One of the deadliest floods in North Africa's history, Storm Daniel took many lives.

