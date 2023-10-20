What is Huda Kattan's net worth? Fortune explored as Huda Beauty founder faces boycott calls

Huda Kattan, an American entrepreneur and makeup artist, rose from a finance position to become a cosmetics tycoon. Her adventure began in 2010 when she created her beauty blog, Huda Beauty, which quickly became quite famous. Huda's first foray into cosmetics was with fake eyelashes, which she created in partnership with her sisters, Mona and Alya. These lashes swiftly acquired popularity, thanks in part to celebrity endorsements, most notably from Kim Kardashian. Huda Beauty's popularity led to the extension of the product line, which now includes eyeshadow palettes, lip gloss, foundations, concealers, and more. The brand now has over 100 products and yearly sales of roughly USD 200 million as per Forbes.

From blog to beauty empire

Huda Kattan's rise from a modest beauty blog to a billion-dollar beauty empire demonstrates her entrepreneurial energy and the power of social media. She is regarded as one of the most important women in the beauty world, with approximately 53 million Instagram followers. Her accomplishment has not gone unnoticed, as private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners purchased a minority investment in her company in 2017, valuing it at USD 1.2 billion according to Forbes.

The controversial social media posts

Recent developments, however, have thrust Huda Kattan into the limelight for reasons other than her cosmetics business. Kattan drew flak after making posts on social media about her views on Israel and the Middle East crisis. Following a horrific Hamas attack on Israel, she made remarks indicating her unwillingness to take "blood money" from Israeli clients.

Her supporters had varied feelings about her attitude. While some applauded her for taking a political stance, others were saddened, if not misled, by her statements. In response to her words, many people declared their intention to boycott her company, underscoring the importance of a brand's public image and the power of social media.

The fallout and response

Huda Beauty experienced boycott calls as a result of the incident, and over 5,000 individuals signed a petition demanding Sephora to withdraw Huda Beauty items from its US stores owing to Kattan's outspoken position against Israel. Makeup artists, who have been faithful consumers, have also expressed their worries and pledged to stop using her products. For some, the problem goes beyond beauty and speaks to their core values and convictions.

Huda Kattan has doubled down on her stance in reaction to the issue, stating that Israel is not the victim of the war and that she will not take the money she considers contaminated. Her remarks sparked debate regarding the role of public people and influencers in taking political stands, as well as the possible consequences of such acts on their brands and enterprises.

