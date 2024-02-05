What Is Hurkle-Durkling? Everything To Know About Viral Bed-Rotting Trend Taking Over TikTok

As we dive into the second month of 2024, the ever-evolving social media landscape introduces us to fresh phrases like "loud budgeting" and "Pookie is looking absolutely fire tonight." However, one term that stands out with its quirky charm is the emerging trend of “hurkle-durkling.”

Contrary to its trendy aura, ‘hurkle-durkle’ is rooted in an old Scottish term meaning "to lie in bed or lounge about when one should be up and about." The term gained traction after a TikTok video by actor Kira Kosarin has been viewed almost 4 million times, playfully defining and endorsing this morning ritual.

The 'Hurkle-Durkle' lifestyle

Licensed clinical social worker Marisha Mathis from Thriveworks in Raleigh, North Carolina, sees the hurkle-durkle lifestyle as a refreshing departure from the relentless hustle culture. She suggests that embracing this whimsical routine can be a healthy form of self-care, offering a moment of uninterrupted rest and a slower start to the day for optimal mental well-being.

However, Mathis also raises caution flags. Prolonged hurkle-durkling beyond the morning slice or habitual avoidance of responsibilities could indicate more serious issues, such as depression or burnout.

Enjoying 'Hurkle-Durkle' mindfully

Dr. Jessica Gold, an associate professor of psychiatry, emphasizes the importance of balance when embracing the hurkle-durkle lifestyle. While occasional indulgence is acceptable, continuous avoidance or isolation may be signs of underlying mental health challenges.

Gold advises a mindful approach, setting boundaries like time limits and uninterrupted moments to truly relish in the hurkle-durkle experience. She stresses the significance of self-compassion and awareness, encouraging individuals not to punish themselves for needing extra time in the morning.

Advertisement

Incorporating balance, Mathis recommends being mindful of any negative impacts and avoiding the use of hurkle-durkle as a means to escape crucial tasks or conversations.

The hurkle-durkle lifestyle can be a whimsical and enjoyable way to start your day, offering a break from the hustle and bustle. However, as with any trend, it's essential to approach it with mindfulness and balance, ensuring it remains a positive addition to your routine rather than a potential red flag for underlying issues.

ALSO READ: Will California witness heavy rains and storm during Grammys 2024? Find out as NWS issues flood watch