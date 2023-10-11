What is Jimmy Kimmel's take on Donald Trump? Talk show host DESTROYS ex-prez over Israel remarks

Jimmy Kimmel has never shied away from discussing politics on his late-night show. On a recent episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the host chastised former President Donald Trump for his reaction to Hamas' attack on Israel as per the HuffPost. The former President, known for his active and sometimes contentious social media activity, made a bold assertion on his Truth Social platform, claiming that if he had still been in power, the attack on Israel would not have happened. Kimmel, a maestro of political humor, was harsh in his criticism.

Trump’s Proclamation on Truth Social

Trump's announcement on Truth Social, delivered in his trademark all-caps manner, drew quick attention. "THE HORRIBLE ATTACK ON ISRAEL, MUCH LIKE THE ATTACK ON UKRAINE, WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED IF I WERE PRESIDENT — ZERO CHANCE!" said the former president. Kimmel used the occasion to critique and ridicule Trump's statement, emphasizing the message's obvious self-centeredness.

According to HuffPost, Kimmel's answer was sarcastic, as he joked, "That's correct. We'd all be happily downing jiggers of bleach if he were president. There would be no conflict everywhere." Kimmel managed to encapsulate the heart of Trump's frequently ego-centric attitude to foreign affairs in a single remark, turning it into a cutting comedy.

The late-night host didn't stop there, though. He went on to point out another perplexing part of Trump's social media behavior: his propensity to share random photographs. In this example, the former President uploaded an old tennis shot of himself. Kimmel, in his trademark way, called Trump "Subpoena Williams," a witty play on words that both poked fun at the former President's legal troubles and his love for tweeting random photographs.

Kimmel's satirical takedown of Trump

Kimmel's comedic critique of Trump's reaction to the Israel-Hamas crisis is part of a larger trend in late-night comedy and political commentary as per HuffPost. Late-night hosts have emerged as prominent voices in American politics, providing a unique platform for dissecting, criticizing, and entertaining audiences on current topics.

Trump's social media remarks, particularly during his administration, were notorious for their sensationalism and frequently contentious nature. Kimmel, like many other comedians, exploited these remarks as fodder for jokes. Exaggeration, parody, and satire rule supreme in the world of comedy, and Trump's communication style was a goldmine for comedians like Jimmy Kimmel as per HuffPost.

Beyond the humor, Kimmel's remarks highlight the bigger question of how political people continue to interact with foreign crises and concerns after leaving government. Trump's claim that the situation in Israel would have been different if he had been president is a prime illustration of this pattern. It raises concerns regarding the influence of such utterances on domestic and international political discourse.

The unique role of Late-night shows

Late-night comedy, such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live," plays an important role in providing a forum for catharsis, contemplation, and critique. Late-night hosts may present a viewpoint on political events that is more relevant and entertaining to a wider audience by employing comedy. While amusing, this strategy encourages viewers to think critically about political officials' claims.

In the instance of Trump, Kimmel's answer highlights the significance of political responsibility. While the medium is humor, the underlying message is that no one, regardless of stature, should be immune to inspection and criticism. Former Presidents are not immune to the scrutiny of comedians and the general public.

However, Kimmel's critique, like many late-night monologues, frequently leans left. While his audience enjoys his wit, it may also act as a rallying call for those who share his political beliefs. Our culture is grappling with the reality of media and political division. Late-night comedy, with its caustic and frequently one-sided humor, has the potential to exacerbate these divisions.

