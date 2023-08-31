What is Joe Biden's current stance on Marijuana? US govt. working on loosening weed restrictions

The Department of Health and Human Services under the Joe Biden administration has stopped short of suggesting that marijuana be completely removed from the Controlled Substances Act, but instead is urging the Drug Enforcement Administration to dramatically relax federal regulations on it.

The health service seeks to modify the medication's CSA schedule from Schedule I to Schedule III, which may be the largest shift to federal drug regulation in decades. Because it has a high potential for misuse and no recognized medicinal value, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug along with narcotics like heroin and ecstasy.

The proposal was based on an assessment carried out by the Food and Drug Administration, HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine in a letter to the DEA on Tuesday.

Cannabis now classified as Schedule I drug

The formal review procedure was launched by President Joe Biden in October of last year, and the HHS letter is a part of it: The National Institute on Drug Abuse received the review from the FDA, which is subsequently forwarded to HHS, who then sends a letter of recommendation to the DEA. The suggestion made by HHS is not mandated by the DEA. The White House declined to comment on the review procedure on Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the administration process is an independent one that is overseen by HHS, managed by the Department of Justice, and informed by data. Simply put, "We're not going to comment on that."

The government evaluation of all marijuana studies, which lasted almost a year, led to the HHS recommendation. Many others viewed Biden's executive order, which also included federal pardons for low-level marijuana charges, as a political maneuver made before the midterm elections to encourage participation among younger, more progressive voters.

Biden was asked at the time to remove cannabis entirely from the CSA rather than reschedule it by proponents and certain politicians. On Wednesday, advocates for legalization emphasized that postponing would not fix many of the issues they have been requesting the Biden administration to address.

