What is Leon Cooperman's net worth? Look at Wall Street legend's fortune after Columbia donation debacle

Hedge fund tycoon and Columbia University alum Leon Cooperman threatened to stop donating to the campus unless he saw a change in the pro-Palestinian demonstrations by instructors and students. Students opposing the Jewish state were criticized by Cooperman for having "s–t for brains."

Cooperman said to Fox News in an interview, "We have one trustworthy ally in the Middle East, and that's Israel. In the Middle East, there is just one democracy. We are in Israel. And we have one economy tolerant of different people - gays, lesbians, etc. And that’s Israel.”

This occurs at the same time that Columbia University professor of Modern Arab Politics and Intellectual History Joseph Massad referred to the Hamas attack on Israel as "awesome." The CEO of Omega Advisors, who happens to be of Polish-Jewish heritage, stated that he would now begin supporting other organizations and institutions despite having donated Columbia an estimated 50 million dollar donations over the years.

Who is Leon Cooperman?

Leon is an American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager. The Bronx in New York is where Leon Cooperman was born. Following his Columbia University education, he worked for Goldman Sachs for twenty years, honing his investment techniques.

Cooperman's financial progress over the years

During his 25 years at Goldman Sachs, Leon Cooperman, a Wall Street icon, expanded the asset management company, GSAM. Cooperman shut down the very successful hedge fund Omega Advisors, which he founded in 1991, at the end of 2018.

Cooperman paid 4.9 million dollars to resolve SEC insider trading charges in 2017, although he did not acknowledge or refute the allegations. Cooperman started transferring more of his assets to his charity foundation in 2019 and 2020 and claimed that he intends to donate the majority of his wealth.

How much is Leon Cooperman's net worth?

Cooperman's net worth has increased steadily over time and his current net worth is 2.8 billion dollars. His huge personal worth has been largely fueled by his outstanding success as an American investor. Cooperman, one of the wealthiest hedge fund managers, has had a significant influence on the investing industry for a long time.

