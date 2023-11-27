What is Linda Evangelista's 'Coolsculpting' incident? Exploring its impact on her life, her post-procedure pictures, and more

Linda Evangelista, the esteemed Canadian model, has embarked on a profound journey of self-acceptance and resilience following the aftermath of her CoolSculpting treatments.

Initially distressed by the fat-freezing procedure that left her feeling permanently deformed and battling with feelings of guilt and shame, Evangelista has found solace and self-forgiveness in recent times.

Linda Evangelista's CoolSculpting Ordeal

Supermodel Linda Evangelista's disappearance from the public eye recently came to light, revealing the adverse effects of CoolSculpting. Suffering from Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH), she has filed a lawsuit against the treatment, shedding light on its complications.

From hope to despair

Once a prominent figure in the modeling world, Linda Evangelista has surfaced after nearly five years, unveiling her agonizing journey caused by CoolSculpting. The 56-year-old icon disclosed her emotional and physical ordeal to PEOPLE, detailing her alleged disfigurement and trauma following seven sessions of the procedure in 2015-2016.

Evangelista's account reflects despair as she noticed unexpected bulges, numbness, and thickening in areas she sought to slim down, leading to a diagnosis of Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH). Her anguish intensified, spiraling into deep depression and isolation.

Liberation from self-blame and social judgment

In a candid interview with The Sunday Times, Evangelista expressed her newfound liberation from self-blame, recognizing that she hadn't done anything wrong despite the distress caused by the procedures.

Despite lingering concerns about societal perceptions, she's actively working on shedding the guilt and shame that once dominated her life. Evangelista disclosed that her interest in pursuing romantic relationships had waned significantly post-treatment. Her disinterest in intimacy and discomfort with mirrors reveal a shift in her relationship with self-image and personal connections, a testament to the profound impact of her experiences.

Despite the setbacks, Evangelista's resilience shines through. Her lawsuit against the procedure's parent company shed light on the rare complication of paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) and its impact, aiming to raise awareness and support others facing similar challenges.

Understanding PAH: A complication of CoolSculpting

PAH is a rare side effect wherein, paradoxically, fat cells increase instead of decreasing post-CoolSculpting treatments. The condition leads to firm, expanded fatty tissue in treated areas, often necessitating surgical removal.

Beyond PAH, CoolSculpting poses risks of nerve damage, long-term numbness, and unsightly ridges due to selective tissue freezing. In contrast, WarmSculpting eliminates fat cells using heat, bypassing PAH and other severe complications associated with its freezing counterpart.

While both treatments effectively target stubborn fat, the safer profile of WarmSculpting prompts a reconsideration of CoolSculpting. With PAH and potential nerve damage as severe side effects, evaluating risks becomes crucial for individuals considering these procedures.

