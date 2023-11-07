What is Luvie Boo known for? TikTok personality draws flak for filming racy videos at Disneyland

Luvie Boo, a TikToker, visited Disneyland recently and shot a number of videos while exploring the theme park. However, she faced backlash for wearing a "racy" outfit that some fans thought was out of place in the family-friendly environment. She uploaded a number of videos of herself riding attractions, dining, and interacting with Disney characters at Disneyland Paris wearing the T-shirt.

The front of the model's form-fitting t-shirt was knotted. The t-shirt's double-entendre phrase, "She Wants The D," is meant to draw attention to her OnlyFans account.

ALSO READ: Adin Ross offers Kick deal to Fousey as YouTuber makes streaming comeback: All you need to know

Luvie Boo shoots racy videos at Disneyland

Luvie Boo, who is a TikToker and OnyFans creator, amused herself by strolling around Disneyland and posing inappropriately for the camera in the clips, which have amassed over 50,000 views. In one video, she is shown riding the famous carousel at the Park, with the words "Come on a magic ride with me" written in the caption.

Fans of Luvie Boo's TikTok videos left comments beneath her videos, praising the model's "beautiful" appearance. However, the woman's actions have angered Inside the Magic, a Disney-focused website. It seems that there are no prohibitions on filming sexually provoking videos in the park, despite their accusation that she was "breaking the rules."

An ITM commenter wrote, "I apologize for this extremely sick display. An amusement park crowded with kids is not one of the locations for doing it." However, according to Disneyland Paris regulations, "Any picture, video, sound recording, or photo taken by a visitor in either of the Parks may be used only for personal purposes." It is possible that the model unintentionally violated this law.

As of right now, there is no information available regarding whether Disney has questioned the content creator.

ALSO READ: Who is Megan Gaither? Second Missouri teacher faces suspension over OnlyFans presence