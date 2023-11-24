What is Mayor Eric Adams being accused of? Exploring shocking claims against him amid $5 million demand from the accuser

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

A lawsuit has been filed against Mayor Eric Adams accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993. The victim is seeking a minimum of $5 million for the Adult Survivors Act as reported by The Post an Thursday. The victim has not been named due to the nature of the allegation, however it is mentioned that she used to work for the city.

Mayor Eric Adams of New York City faces a lawsuit for alleged sexual assault

According to the three page summon, “Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York." It contains mentions of, “sexual assault, battery and employment discrimination on the basis of the Plaintiff’s gender and sex, retaliation, hostile work environment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

While the attorney of the accuser has not made a statement, The Post reported that there were no immediately available records that suggested that the woman had worked for the city. The City Hall also denied the allegations. A spokesperson for the defendant said, “The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim.”

ALSO READ: What is Cassie suing Diddy for? A closer look at singer's allegations against billionaire music mogul

Trust the court, says NYC director of the National Organisation of Women

The New York City director of the National Organisation of Women, Sonia Ossorio however said that, “We have to trust the court will give a fair hearing to the case.” She however added that, “it’s not a welcome development,” she said. “This case adds to the issue the mayor is facing. We need the mayor to be laser-focused on issues important to New York City.”

This comes after the time constraint to report a sexual allegation was removed which led to at least 2,600 complaints being lodged in the state courts. This also included high-profile clients such as former President Donald Trump, Bill Cosby, among others. The mayor is currently in a relationship with Tracy Collins, who is the senior youth development director of the NYC Department of Education.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs settlement: What were her initial demands rejected by the rapper before reaching an "amicable" resolution?