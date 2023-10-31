What is McDonald's ' 30 Days 30 Deals' 2023? Things to know about food giants' November specials

McDonald's Australia' 30-Days-30-Deals are returning in November and bringing significant savings on a number of its menu staples. Mark your calendars now and take advantage of some fantastic fast-food deals at the well-known burger joint all month long.

Not much of an excuse is needed for us to go on a McDonald's run. However, we believe we would be failing ourselves if we didn't indulge in its excellent meals now that there is a large financial incentive. In addition to meal bargains and discounts, there are offers for $1 Large Fries, $2 Big Mac, $1 Cheeseburger, and $2 McFlurry.

What is the McDonalds' Australia '30 Days 30 Deals'?

The marketing manager for McDonald's Australia, Tobi Fukushima, claims that it is "impossible to ignore" the new deal calendar. It will be tough to overlook this year's offerings, which include fantastic meal deals and discounts in addition to significant savings on some of most famous menu items, like the Big Mac, Cheeseburger, Fries, and McFlurry.

The best part is that the MyMcDonald's app's MyMcDonald's Rewards scheme allows you to accrue points for each dollar you spend on qualified food and drink transactions. The fast-food restaurant company has verified that you may use your rewards on a variety of menu items, including McCafé coffee, cheeseburgers, fries, and Big Macs, if you've accrued 2,500 points or more.

About McDonald's

In 1940, Richard and Maurice McDonald launched McDonald's. In the same year that they founded the McDonald's Corporation, an American fast-food chain with locations across the globe, they launched a restaurant in San Bernardino, California. With over 69 million daily customers, McDonald's is the biggest fast-food restaurant chain in the world.

