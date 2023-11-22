What is Melissa Barrera's last scene in the Scream VI movie? Exploring rumors about future amid her firing from sequel

Following Melissa Barrera's departure from the highly anticipated Scream 7, fans are left wondering what will happen to her character, Sam Carpenter. However, before going into the stories surrounding her dismissal, consider Barrera's riveting last scene in Scream VI, in which she stabs Richie 22 times, putting fans on the edge of their seats.

The riveting Scream VI final scene ft. Melissa Barrera

Barrera's character, Sam Carpenter, in Scream VI, takes a dark turn reminiscent of her iconic serial killer father, Billy Loomis. Sam, driven by a tremendous resolve to defend her loved ones, engages in a persistent and horrific encounter in the film's climax. Sam stabbed Richie, played by Jack Quaid, 22 times in the sequence, echoing her father's penchant for violence.

In an interview with Collider Ladies Night, Barrera discussed her approach to this emotional moment and the subtle variations in Sam's ongoing relationship with her renowned ancestry.

Speculation on Barrera's future in Scream franchise

With Melissa Barrera's unexpected departure from Scream 7, speculation regarding the fate of Sam Carpenter's character is widespread. The actress is yet to view a screenplay for the seventh chapter and is awaiting formal confirmation of another film. She does, however, have faith in the talented screenwriters, James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, to inject new life and excitement into Sam's character development. The burning question is whether Sam will continue down the dark path, accepting her father's influence in order to rescue the day in future parts.

ALSO READ: What is Melissa Barrera's net worth in 2023? Exploring her fortune amid Scream VII firing controversy

Rumors and controversy

For the unversed, the controversy surrounding Barrera's departure from Scream 7 originates from social media statements she made on the Israel-Palestine conflict. According to the Hollywood Reporter, her departure was due to her comparison of the situation in Gaza to a concentration camp.

Barrera, on the other hand, has shown sympathy for the Jewish community, adding to the situation's complexities. As the rumor mill spins, Spyglass Media Group and Barrera's representatives remain tight-lipped, leaving supporters waiting for official statements.

Meanwhile, as the echoes of Melissa Barrera's departure ripple across the horror world, her riveting last scene in Scream VI stays in the minds of viewers. The future of Sam Carpenter's character is clouded by speculations and debate. Only time and official announcements will tell if she will return in a future chapter to continue her trek into the shadows, embracing her father's history. Fans can only hold their breath till then, eagerly anticipating the twists and turns that the Scream franchise may reveal in future volumes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Kate Middleton refuse to bow for Queen Camilla? Exploring rumors of their latest encounter