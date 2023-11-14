What is Myna Snacks? What we know so far about Pokimane's new venture

Twitch phenomenon Pokimane has made an impressive entry into the business world with the launch of her healthy snack company, Myna Snacks, amid the ever-expanding arena of influencers diversifying their revenue streams. The online personality, recognized for her gaming skills and interesting content, debuted the Midnight Mini Cookies, the brand's main product, marking a big entry into the competitive industry of celebrity-backed food ventures as per Myna Snacks' official website.

The genesis of Myna Snacks

Pokimane's entry into the snack industry follows a trend among influencers looking for new revenue streams. Notable figures such as Logan Paul, KSI, and MrBeast have all made forays into the culinary world with their individual businesses, and Pokimane now joins the ranks with Myna Snacks. Pokimane's choice to venture into the realm of healthy snacks derives from a need for options that correspond with her ideals. According to her official website, "most snacks were filled with things I couldn't feel good about. So we created Myna."

The Midnight Mini Cookies, a scrumptious delicacy fashioned with deep chocolate, velvety white chips, and a hint of sea salt, are the star of Myna Snacks' premiere. Pokimane teased her audience in the days preceding the big reveal, so the product launch was greatly anticipated. The cookies are offered in 4, 8, and 12-pack boxes for USD 28, USD 56, and USD 84, respectively. The Midnight Mini Cookies are priced at an appealing USD 7 per bag, making them an attainable luxury for Pokimane's varied followers.

Membership benefits: Introducing the Myna Snack Club

Myna Snacks developed the Myna Snack Club to increase consumer engagement and loyalty. Customers who join the club not only get 10% off their purchases, but they also get first access to upcoming items, such as new snacks or exclusive merchandise. The deliberate implementation of a membership program coincides with the current industry trend, providing fans of the brand with a sense of exclusivity. The FAQ page expands on the benefits, establishing Myna Snack Club as an important part of Pokimane's business strategy.

As Myna Snacks makes its initial steps into the market, the company promises an exciting future. The website teases new items and merchandise, luring Myna Snack Club members with the chance of special early access. This foresight reveals that Pokimane's endeavor is about more than just introducing a single product; it is about developing a brand that can evolve and adapt to the changing desires of its user base.

