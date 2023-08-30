What is new controversial 'boy moms' trend on TikTok? All you need to know

TikTok, one of the most popular entertainment platforms, has recently seen a surge in influencers and creators. Since its launch, the app has given users a forum to showcase their artistic talents. We have been enthralled by some of the most amazing musical revivals and fashion trends because of TikTok.

While the majority of trends on the short-form video app are positive and enjoyable, you may occasionally run across troublesome ones, such as the 'Egg Crack' challenge or the 'Smashing Glass Bottles ASMR Trend.' The viral 'boy moms' trend, which features women justifying their decision to teach their kids to cook, is the most recent to draw criticism on TikTok.

What is the 'Boy Moms' trend on TikTok?

The 'Boy Moms' trend began after lauraelizabethgraham, a TikToker, uploaded a video of herself and her young son cooking. She added a caption above the video which read, "Making sure my son can cook so he’s not impressed by your daughter’s lasagna. He’s gonna need a home-cooked meal, Felicia.” After she posted the video, the 'Boy Moms' started trending on TikTok where many moms started posting similar videos with their sons.

However, a lot of other mothers criticized the trend, calling the parents who taught their sons to cook toxic for their poor reasoning. Some moms seized the chance to point out that teaching young boys how to cook merely teaches them to demand a greater degree of home effort from their future partner rather than preventing them from being impressed by someone else's cooking.

In fact, a TikTok user shared a series of videos showcasing the manner in which she was teaching her boys how to care for themselves as they grew older, both physically and emotionally. Many moms of young boys participated as well, demonstrating how they were encouraging their sons to become more responsible and self-sufficient.

Amber Wardell, a psychotherapist, and mother, responded to the TikTok trend by saying in a video: "I'm teaching my son to cook so that he will show up for his future wife as though she's his partner and not his servant."

