What is Nitrogen Hypoxia? Execution method explored amid Alabama’s first landmark decision

Trigger Warning: This article discusses the upcoming execution of a death row inmate in Alabama using nitrogen hypoxia, an alternative method of capital punishment

Alabama is ready to make history by executing death row convict Kenneth Eugene Smith using nitrogen hypoxia, a procedure never previously used in the country. Governor Kay Ivey's latest pronouncement deviates from standard lethal injection, indicating a readiness to investigate alternate methods of carrying out death punishment as per USA Today.

The nitrogen hypoxia process unveiled

Nitrogen, which makes up 78% of the air we breathe, is a harmless gas when coupled with adequate quantities of oxygen. The approved nitrogen hypoxia execution procedure entails putting a mask over the inmate's nose and mouth and replacing the air with nitrogen. This deprives the individual of the oxygen required to support body processes, eventually leading to death. Following a flatline indication, nitrogen is delivered for either 15 minutes or five minutes, according to the suggested execution procedure.

ALSO READ: Who is Alejo Vidal-Quadras? 78-year-old Spanish politician shot in face in Madrid

Alabama's legal landscape and the quest for justice

Alabama's decision to adopt nitrogen hypoxia follows a recent Supreme Court judgment permitting the new execution method as per USA Today. This action comes after a failed effort to kill Smith via lethal injection in November 2022, indicating the state's intention to carry out the punishment. The Attorney General's Office asked for Smith's execution date to be rescheduled, highlighting the victim's family's long-awaited justice.

Legal challenges and uncharted territory

Smith's lawyers have filed a federal lawsuit to stop the execution, claiming that Alabama is using their client as a test subject for this unusual and experimental method. The defense claims that a second attempt to kill Smith, particularly using an unproven procedure with unknown protocols, is unnecessary and unfair. In Smith's case, jurors recommended life imprisonment by an 11-1 majority, but a judge overruled this decision, inflicting the death penalty. The legal dispute over Smith's case highlights ethical concerns regarding the use of experimental execution procedures.

Alabama is at the forefront of a potential shift in execution methods as it enters unknown territory with nitrogen hypoxia. Kenneth Eugene Smith's approaching execution will not only serve to administer justice but will also act as a test case for the efficacy and morality of alternate methods of death punishment. The conclusion of this historic event may have ramifications across the country, impacting the continuing debate over the ethics and humanity of the death sentence. Alabama's audacious decision invites contemplation on the changing face of death punishment in the twenty-first century.

ALSO READ: Who is Narges Mohammadi? Nobel Peace Prize winner goes on a hunger strike in prison