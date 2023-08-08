What is Ohio issue 1? All you need to know about ballot measure on which abortion issues hinge

A simple majority vote has been required for Ohio voters to modify the State Constitution for more than a century. The state's Republican-controlled legislature has called for a special election on Tuesday, raising the threshold for amendments from a simple majority to 60 percent of the vote. This might put an end to that situation. The voters will be asked to approve constitutional changes by a higher margin in a special election over Issue 1, a ballot initiative that aims to increase that bar.

This measure is intended to prevent rich out-of-state special interests from being included in Ohio's founding charter, according to Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who also introduced the bill. The only item on the ballot on Tuesday is Issue 1.

Ohio Issue 1 connection with Abortion Access

It goes to back when Ohio's restriction on abortions beyond six weeks became effective last summer. Soon after, information about a 10-year-old rape victim who had traveled to Indiana for an abortion because Ohio medical professionals refused to treat her became viral. The Ohio state constitution was amended to ensure access to abortions, but the restriction was temporarily suspended due to litigation. At the same time, organizations rallied to gather signatures for a November ballot question on the amendment.

A fresh plan for an August special election was devised by Republican supermajority lawmakers in February after they were unable to get their 60% voter approval concept on the state's May primary ballot. Republican lawmakers, though, had voted in a measure they approved in December to do away with the majority of August special elections. That statute shouldn't be, according to LaRose, who provided testimony in support of it.

Many people gathered to oppose raising the need for approval to 60%, and in May, hundreds of these opponents flocked to the statehouse. Republican legislators persisted despite the objections, even adding a clause that would significantly increase the effort of organizations attempting to place amendments on the ballot.

The resolution's opponents sued, arguing that it is unconstitutional because it interferes with the prohibition on most special elections in August. The legislation does not apply to state lawmakers who bring a constitutional amendment before voters, the Ohio Supreme Court concluded on a party-line decision.

