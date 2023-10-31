What is Oyster Recall? United States FDA warns about life-threatening illnesses and infections if consumed

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced a significant oyster recall due to the possibility of E. coli and salmonella contamination. Specific oysters from Bedeque, Prince Edward Island, Canada-based Future Seafoods, Inc. are the subject of a voluntary recall. An FDA warning posted on Thursday, it was stated that the oysters came from the harvest region "PE9B" and were gathered on October 10.

FDA announces oyster recall for 10 states

Starting on October 26, restaurants and merchants in and around Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Ohio, Virginia, and South Carolina are selling oysters produced in Canada that are subject to the voluntary recall.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) tests revealed the contamination issue on October 10. It stated that the oysters in question had "unacceptable levels of E. Coli bacteria" in addition to being tainted with Salmonella.

Eating raw contaminated oysters can be dangerous, especially for those with weakened immune systems. The FDA stated that food tainted with E. coli and Salmonella may also appear, smell, and taste normal.

"The FDA is awaiting further information on the distribution of the oysters harvested and will continue to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to state authorities as needed," it stated.

What is salmonella poisoning?

Serious sickness can result from salmonella poisoning, particularly in young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. The symptoms of an infection, which include fever, cramping in the abdomen, and diarrhea, typically appear 12 hours to 3 days after consuming contaminated food.

In contrast, the FDA stated that E. coli bacteria are primarily benign and reside in the stomachs of both people and animals. However, some types release harmful poisons that can cause major health problems or even death in people. Typical origins of E. Coli epidemics consist of ground beef and leafy greens.

E. coli food poisoning symptoms include a 102 degree temperature, diarrhea that lasts longer than three days, severe vomiting, dehydration, and disorientation.

