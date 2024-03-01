Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death and drug abuse.

A month after Adam Harrison, the son of "Pawn Stars" creator and star Rick Harrison, passed away in his Las Vegas home, the cause of death has been revealed in public. An inquiry into his death was launched last month, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department disclosed to TMZ.

What was Rick Harrison's cause of death?

An email from a public information officer in Clark County, Nevada, to USA TODAY on Thursday revealed that the 39-year-old's cause of death was fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication. The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner declared that the cause of death was accidental.x

Before his death, Adam had been residing in the guesthouse for two weeks, as per the report. Between the main house and the guesthouse, there was an RV, and a woman who resided there informed authorities that he "demonstrated some alarming behavior, including barricading himself in the house by pushing furniture against the house."



The woman who rents the main house was worried when Adam didn't answer the door after she knocked several times on January 17, the day he was last seen. When the woman called the landlord on January 19, he went to the guesthouse and discovered Adam unresponsive in bed.https://twitter.com/NevadaJack2/status/1763392896966000932

About Pawn Stars & Adam Harrison

Since 2009, Rick Harrison and his family have starred in the History Channel series. It revolves around the commercial dealings of Gold & Silver Pawn, a storefront business located on Las Vegas Boulevard, and familial ties. Adam Harrison reportedly worked at Gold & Silver Pawn at one point, however, he was not featured on "Pawn Stars."



Adam was Rick's second child with his ex-wife Kim. Additionally, Corey, the son of Rick and Kim, appears on "Pawn Stars." With Tracy, his second wife, Rick remarried and they had a son named Jake. Since its 2009 premiere, "Pawn Stars" has ranked second on television among reality shows, only behind "Jersey Shore."

